Ferrari scores only 18 points

Pos. Team Points 1 Red Bull 330 2 Ferrari 270 3 McLaren 237 4 Mercedes 151 5 Aston Martin 58 6 Racing Bulls 28 7 Alpine 8 8 Haas 7 9 Williams 2 10 Kick Sauber 0

Red Bull 29, Mercedes 27, McLaren 25, Ferrari 18: these are the points scored today by four top teamsa list in which Mercedes’ performance stands out, ahead of Ferrari with both drivers proving to be more balanced than Red Bull and McLaren.

These two teams, in fact, pay for a less than brilliant weekend for Piastri and Perez, with Red Bull really hanging on Max Verstappen, who alone brought the margin over Ferrari at 60 points.

McLaren is closing in on the Maranello team, which ended the weekend as fourth place. There Alpine with today’s double top-10, it surpasses Haas and is seventh in the standings. Racing Bulls not received despite updates.