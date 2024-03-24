The Ferrari one-two reopens everything

Pos. Team Points 1 Red Bull 97 2 Ferrari 93 3 McLaren 55 4 Aston Martin 27 5 Mercedes 26 6 Racing Bulls 4 7 Haas 4 8 Sauber 0 9 Williams 0 10 Alpine 0

With a partial of 44 points to 10 la Ferrari the fight against Red Bull in the Constructors' standings also reopens. The Sainz-Leclerc double, with a fast lap for the Monegasque, combined with Max Verstappen's knockout and Perez's anonymous fifth place, proposes a Red Bull-Ferrari challenge divided by just four points.

There McLaren leads the other Mercedes-powered teams and the parent company today records a zero which allows Aston Martin to overtake, albeit narrowly. A depressing ranking to say the least for the team led by Toto Wolff.

Eighth platinum place for the Racing Bulls today with Yuki Tsunoda, a placing that allows the Red Bull satellite team to join Haas at four and stay ahead of them precisely due to the Japanese's best placing compared to those of Hulkenberg and Magnussen, who still take home three very precious points which Williams, Sauber and Alpine are still stuck at zero. A super start for Komatsu management with a car that is benefiting quite a bit from Ferrari's growth between 2023 and 2024.