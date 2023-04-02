F1: the constructors’ standings after the 2023 Australian Grand Prix

pos. Team Points 1 Red Bull 123 2 Aston Martin 65 3 Mercedes 56 4 Ferrari 26 5 McLaren 10 6 Alpine 8 7 Haas 7 8 Alfa Romeo 6 9 Williams 1 10 Alpha Tauri 1

Chaos in Melbourne

Absolutely crazy race with three red flags and three departures overall. The strength of Red Bull has also emerged, the Constructors’ standings see Ferrari and Alpine at a standstill for different reasons. However, both the SF-23 and the A523 showed excellent performances that did not earn any points due to unfortunate circumstances.

All teams in points

After three races all the teams have at least one point in the Constructors’ standings. Williams and AlphaTauri close the standings, above them the Ferrari customers with the Haas in front of the Alfa Romeo, a notable leap by McLaren which rises from zero to fifth position thanks to the Alpine harakiri.

In front, Red Bull has wide open, Aston Martin is second due to the knockout of George Russell and Ferrari remained stationary at 26 due to the double zero accrued in Australia with Leclerc knocked out on the first lap and Sainz penalized at the end of the race.

The next appointment

F1 will only return to the track at the end of April in Baku, Azerbaijan in light of the cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix originally scheduled in two weeks. The stables will therefore have time to work in this break to try to correct the gaps that emerged at the start of the season. For example, Ferrari is awaiting the arrival of important pieces to definitively enhance the concept behind the SF-23 and McLaren will also improve the MCL60. Meanwhile, very heavy points arrived today for the Woking team, the first in F1 for Oscar Piastri.