McLaren on the comeback, but so many regrets

Pos. Team Points 1 Red Bull 373 2 Ferrari 301 3 McLaren 296 4 Mercedes 221 5 Aston Martin 68 6 RB 31 7 Haas 27 8 Alpine 9 9 Williams 4 10 Kick Sauber 0

There McLaren He scored 28 points, but it could have been much more given the potential expressed by the MCL38 which at one point in the race was leading the race with Oscar Piastri behind Lando Norris.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen together with the Mercedes and Red Bull pit walls made the difference and so the Milton Keynes team, despite continuing to race with just one driver, managed to extend their lead over the Ferrariwith only Sainz on target and now hunted down by McLaren.

Hulkenberg, sixth, is working a miracle with the Haaswhich is just four points behind Racing Bulls in the fight for sixth place. Two precious points for Williams thanks to Albon, Sauber still last.