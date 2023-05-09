Ferrari, the difficulties in numbers

It was certainly not a happy start to the season for Ferrari. The Scuderia from Maranello only hit the podium in Baku, otherwise it was beaten by Red Bull and Aston Martin, showing a few flashes only in qualifying and then falling back in the race.

Half a Ferrari

A completely different story compared to 2022, when the F1-75 made the Red fans dream by taking two victories in the first three races and leading both rankings after the fifth GP, which was also held in Miami last year. Despite the defeat suffered at the hands of Max Verstappen and Red Bull, the Reds were in fact first in the constructors’ championship with 157 points. After 12 months, Miami instead represented an unexpected step backwards for Ferrari after the encouraging signs from Melbourne and Baku: now the points are 78, half compared to 2022 at the same point in the championship.

The chart

Here are the two manufacturers’ standings one year apart.

Ranking 2022 after 5 GPs Ranking 2023 after 5 GPs Ferrari 157 Red Bull 224 Red Bull 151 Aston Martin 102 Mercedes 95 Mercedes 96 McLaren 46 Ferrari 78 Alfa Romeo 31 McLaren 14 Alpine 26 Alpine 14 Alpha Tauri 16 Haas 8 Haas 15 Alfa Romeo 6 Aston Martin 6 Alpha Tauri 2 Williams 3 Williams 1

The growth of Aston Martin

As already widely announced by the tests, the team that has grown the most in 2023 is Aston Martin. The British have replaced Ferrari in the role of anti-Red Bull, even if it is a more formal than substantial role, since Fernando Alonso – despite going on the podium four times in five GPs – has never really been close to undermining the positions head. However, 2023 represented a quantum leap of absolute importance for Aston Martin, suffice it to note that the Silverstone team has 17 times the points of last year. Mercedes, despite the proclamations at the beginning of the year, instead remained where it was: 95 points in 2022, 96 in 2023. All the other teams lost points, all of which ended up in the pocket of Red Bull and Aston Martin.