a legislation in Texas has generated rejection by trade union organizations due to the elimination of breaks so construction workers can hydrateat a time when the country is facing an intense heat wave.

The lawapproved by the Parliament of Texas in the southern United States, was signed by Conservative Governor Greg Abbott in mid-June and will enter into force in september.

Defenders of the standard argue that it returns regulatory power to Texassince in recent years various local jurisdictions have established their own commercial regulations, different from the state ones, which can complicate some activities.

However, this implies the elimination of provisions such as breaks to hydrate, known as “water break“, which apply in Austin and Dallas. These allow construction workers interrupt their work every four hours to hydrate and rest in the shade for ten minutes.

Ana González, representative of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (Texas AFL-CIO), expressed her concern: “While there are many things that we still don’t know how they will be affected, what we do know is that this law prohibits cities and counties establish and apply pbasic protections. Right now, we are experiencing a Extreme weatherand there have been cases in parts of Texas where workers have died due to heat-related illnesses“.

Gonzalez added that Texas is the state with the most heat-related deaths in construction workers, registering 42 cases between 2011 and 2021 according to official figures.

The hydration break has been implemented since 2010 in Austin and since 2015 in Dallas. González explains that San Antonio was also in the process of approving a similar regulation, but this new law prevents it.

During the last two weeks of June, Texas and parts of the southern United States faced severe heat wave, with temperatures close to 40 ºC and thermal sensations of around 45 ºC. According to official data, at least 13 people died in this region of the country due to the extreme heat.

In response, the authorities of the city of Houston filed a lawsuit against this law, arguing that it violates the right of each city to establish its own regulations. In the case of Houston, the law would affect a city program that provides health coverage to approximately 30,000 contractors.