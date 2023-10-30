Home page World

Split

According to the fire department, 60 rescue workers are on duty at the scene of the accident in HafenCity. © Steven Hutchings/dpa

The serious accident occurred in the morning on a construction site for the Überseequartier in HafenCity. According to the fire department, scaffolding may have collapsed.

Hamburg – Five workers were killed in an accident at a construction site in Hamburg’s HafenCity. A fire department spokesman said they fell from scaffolding.

The scaffolding may have collapsed. The accident occurred at a construction site for the Überseequartier. There are 60 rescue workers on duty. The media had previously reported on the accident.

The Überseequartier is one of the largest construction sites in Hamburg. A shopping arcade, restaurants, offices and hotels will be built there. dpa