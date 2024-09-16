The man arrested for the possible attack on Donald Trump has previously expressed his willingness to fight and die in Ukraine. This is according to the newspaper The New York Times, which interviewed 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh last year for an article about American volunteers in that country. He also said then that he wanted to recruit Afghan soldiers to participate in the Ukraine war. This is all we know now.

#Construction #worker #invited #Kim #Jongun #Hawaii #Trump #fan #suspect #Ryan