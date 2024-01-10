Home page World

From: John Welte

Press Split

A construction worker inspects one of the numerous cracks in Grindavik. © IMAGO/Raul Moreno/SOPA Images

In the Icelandic town of Grindavík, which was severely affected by volcanic activity, a construction worker fell into a deep crack in the earth. People are desperately looking for him.

Grindavík – An accident has occurred in the port city of Grindavík in the south of the Icelandic peninsula. According to police reports, a construction worker who was trying to fill a crack in the ground of a single-family home was literally swallowed by the ground when the earth suddenly opened up beneath him.

Since the earthquakes caused by new volcanic activity last November, the city has been riddled with deep cracks in the ground. Grindavík had been evacuated because there were fears of a volcanic eruption in the city.

After the feared volcanic eruption occurred further north in December and the activity appears to be shifting even further north, the city's residents were allowed to return. Now the damage caused by deep cracks is being repaired. The accident also happened on Wednesday (January 10th).

Accident in Iceland: While working, the ground suddenly slipped into the depths

The police became aware of the magazine Visor According to reports, at eleven o'clock we were informed that a man had fallen into a crack created when the ground beneath the work equipment sank. He was supposed to fill a crack next to a house so that the stability of the building was not threatened. According to the news agency, the crack had already been filled and a soil compactor was working on the surface when the accident occurred. There were no other witnesses to the accident, so the worker was alone. His work tool was found in the crack.

The crack is said to be very deep. The cracks and holes that appeared after the earthquakes in Grindavík in November are loud Visor 25 to 30 meters deep to the groundwater. A reporter described the conditions for the search operation as difficult; in addition to the darkness, they were hampered by wind and rain.

Rescue operation in Iceland should last all night if necessary

“We have decided to continue the search until we find the man,” said Úlfar Lúdvíksson, police chief of the Sudurnes region, on the evening news of Station 2. The working environment for the rescue team is secured and the rescue work will then begin. Rescue teams will search throughout the night if necessary. The filled crack is now being dug up again.

While in Grindavík it seems that the volcanic danger has been averted for the time being, new eruptions are expected further north and east.