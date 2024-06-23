Juarez City.- A construction worker died this afternoon when the roof of a house he was demolishing fell on him; Civil Protection personnel reported.

The fatal accident occurred on Plan de Ayala and Juan Gutemberg streets in the Del Futuro neighborhood.

There, several workers were demolishing a house when the wooden roof and part of a fence collapsed, all on top of one of the workers.

Elements of the Fire Department arrived at the scene aboard Light Unit 03 led by Lieutenant Montoya, who did the work to rescue him, but he no longer had vital signs.

The victim was identified as Marcos Almaraz Cano, 27 years old.