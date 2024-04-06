Home page World

From: Florian Neuroth, Romina Kunze

Modern beach shacks are being built on Mallorca. But as we all know, wherever there is planing, chips fall. Construction will continue in the holiday resort until late summer 2024.

Port d'Alcúdia — jackhammers, circular saws and excavators removing building rubble; Not a particularly relaxing thought, but where there is construction going on, it can hardly be avoided. This is currently the case on a popular beach on the holiday island of Mallorca. The beach shacks on Alcúdia Beach, which are sometimes very outdated, have been in need of a new coat of paint for some time now. The first excavators arrived in mid-March 2024 and will remain until the summer. A dampener for the summer vacation?

Modern beach huts are replacing dilapidated balnearios – construction work in the Mallorca town will last until the summer

There is no question that Mallorca is one of the favorite travel destinations of German holidaymakers. In 2023, the 4.6 million visitors from Germany made up more than a quarter of all vacationers. This year too, millions of Germans are planning to recharge their batteries and relax on the holiday island, especially in summer. But an unpleasant surprise awaits in the northeast.

Six stalls on the beach in Port d'Alcúdia will be demolished and rebuilt. The construction work will probably continue over the summer. © IMAGO/imageBROKER/Photography Lisa + Wilfried Bahnmüller

As the Mallorca newspaper reported, the demolition of six beach shacks at the tourist hotspot recently began. Four other stalls had already been demolished. The remaining two should also disappear quickly. Instead of the popular “Balnearios”, small beach bars with a roof, beach visitors now see excavators and lots of construction rubble. In the future, holidaymakers should be able to look forward to real gems like these Mallorca newspaper writes.

The new booths should be “more modern and functional”. A recently published photo shows where the journey is headed: bright and modern design, with wooden support pillars for the roofing of the outdoor terrace. The water connections and access to the beach should also be renewed. A German real estate agent also wanted to build on Mallorca instead A court awarded him an almost three-digit million sum to.

Holiday resort gives the all-clear: thanks to privacy protection, there are no restrictions on the beach season

Pretty much everyone can do without construction noise on vacation. If there is construction in the immediate vicinity of the hotel, travelers can sometimes get some money back from the holiday operator. But visitors to Port d'Alcúdia probably don't have to worry about major restrictions: how Mallorca newspaper writes, the construction and renovation work should continue well into the summer and there will be no break during the high season, but it will not affect the beach season.

A sight like this from Can Pastilla several years ago should not be repeated in Port d'Alcúdia. The municipality promises privacy protection for the construction work on the beach huts, and there are hardly any restrictions for holidaymakers. (Archive photo/symbol photo) © Imago

Accordingly, “large tarpaulins” with “pretty motifs” made of sustainable materials should cover the construction site and provide privacy, as the Balearic newspaper quotes Alcúdia’s mayor Fina Linares. The worst phase of the construction work will soon be over with the demolition of the old booths. Another popular Mallorca beach did this in the middle of the 2023 high season Nature throws a spanner in the works for many beach holidaymakers.

Almost ten euros: Beach visitors in Alcúdia are asked to pay more

Further renewal in the holiday region will probably be worse. From this summer onwards, the costs for parasols and loungers on the beach in Alcúdia will probably be more expensive – and significantly so. Instead of the previous 6.50 euros, visitors now have to shell out 9.10 euros a day to be able to use an umbrella and a lounger. Fees can vary greatly depending on the region.

In the past year Some restaurants on Mallorca have already raised their prices and even seemingly self-evident things can be paid for well. The tourism industry expects that a vacation on the island would be around ten percent more expensive in 2024. A carefree hotel trend can also be really expensive for holidaymakers on Mallorca.

