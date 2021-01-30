Construction Wood construction is experiencing a boom, but few know how to carve log houses by hand – Eero Jolula, an economist who worked at the bank, moved to Posio and learned traditional skills

Carbon-binding wood construction is becoming more common in Finland on an industrial scale, but builders carving log houses by hand are a rarity. Eero Jolula, who worked at the bank, moved to Posio and learned the skill of log construction.

Posio. The heart of the winter sun peeks shyly from the horizon behind the back of Lake Kitkajärvi. The reddish light touches the log wall of the sauna cottage in Posio.

A side light draws a visible sculptor Eero Jolulan handwriting. The wood is an eight-inch straight-sawn log that is, a mere log from a sawmill in Rovaniemi, and a sauna Jolula’s firstborn. He carved a frame on the meadow of a nearby house. Jolula also piled up and finished the building on the waterfront.

“I have spent in the grounds of the amount of time that the dog seems to think this as their own,” says Jolula.

The last tools Jolula collected from the construction site before Christmas.

Eero Jolula completed the sauna cottage he carved from an eight-inch sheer log on the shore of Lake Kitkajärvi before Christmas.­

Jolula carved the corner joints of the sauna, ie the salvo, in a rare style. The saddle feather corner tightens as the wood dries further. At the side of the windows and doors, Jolula made grooves into which the water running along the hanger should stop.

Kemijärvi-based sauna owner Teuvo Rantanen has already had time to take a few test kills. According to Rantanen, the place of the sauna was easily found above the land of water, Natika. The locals know that it is not worth building for a naatika. The sculptor Rantanen found it through a familiar, even though Jolula lives on the shores of the same lake only a few kilometers away.

Finnish vertical ear greets Jolula in the yard of the apartment. Eero Jolula moved to Posio from Oulu four years ago. Further south, he has not lived. It is easy for an energetic Jäpä dog to come up with meaningful things to do, as the locals have the free right to hunt on state lands in their hometown.

In the fall, Jolula moved into a cottage on the shore of Kitka, built by her late father, when the electric bills in the rental house stumbled. At the same cottage, Jolula spent a lot of time as a child.

“This cottage represents a period of decay in Finnish log construction, a rather hairy whole,” says Jolula and grins.

The January frosty frost and the gentle east wind keep the bar on the headland cool. Jolula fetches water mainly from a clear lake. Electricity for the lights and the computer comes from the solar panel, but in winter the batteries are charged by the unit a couple of times a week. The worker is doing the laundry with an old pulsator washing machine, the most sensible of which is to heat the water in the sauna pot.

Eero Jolula seeks drinking water from Lake Kitkajärvi. Its water has always been able to drink without any problems. The January frost has frozen the opening.­

Jolula, who trained as an economist, worked at the bank before becoming a log builder. There are also four missions behind the peacekeeper. Of the last, from Afghanistan, Jolula returned ten years ago. It wasn’t until he moved to Posio that Jolula began to think about what he would like to do next. His own school hours and secondary technical work came to mind, where he felt talented.

“In addition to the elective courses, I did my own extra work, and they seemed to run naturally”.

Suomenpystykorva Jäpä eats the mole he found, which was on display for a while in front of the cottage’s front door.­

In the few cottages in Frica, Jolula lives with her three cats, and in the harshest frosts, there may also be a Jäpä dog inside. However, there is no hermit Jolula. Twenty kilometers away, the church village of Posio is to be visited quite often. The number of human contacts is easy to control other than during the Korona period. Neighbors are far away, and walkers on the bigger road are almost recognizable by the tire trail.

Eero Jolula’s cottage is heated by a fireplace, the plaster of which is still partly done.­

According to him, the craft-based industry is not a money shampoo. In addition to the sauna project already underway, the man has been employed part-time by the Posio municipality business since the spring.

“There was so much work in the municipality and in the sauna that I just stared at the ceiling at Christmas.”

In the morning, Eero Jolula reads the news and drinks coffee. At the kitchen table, Jolula also makes profitability calculations for future projects, for example.­

Wars After that, Finland began to build houses in a hurry. Newer construction methods became more common, and log carving skills began to wane. The second half of the century log building was Jolulan could coarse chainsaw contracting, where the workmanship is not responsible for handmade.

“The reputation of a hand-carved house is mistakenly sparse,” Jolula says. Hand-carved, slowly and carefully made log houses are dense, but their reputation has also suffered when a chainsaw has been used for carving and the work has been what it has been.

As the log building sinks over time, the roof support column is adjusted with wooden wedges.­

The saddle feather latch used by Jolula tightens as the logs dry and sag. Loggers find the salvo type difficult but high quality.­

Jolula had little experience of log construction before the five-month log construction course at Savo Vocational College in Kuopio. The course focused on practice, ie log sculpture. After the course, the development of skills or knowledge was left to one’s own activity. According to Jolula, in-depth information can be found, especially in American books in the field.

The core of log construction is the matching of natural trees. On average, the properties of wood are well known from the study, and there is a wealth of statistical information on wood behavior.

“However, all trees are individuals and therefore the trail is alive. The machine cannot do that. This is one of the fascinating aspects of log sculpture, ”says Jolula.

Finding a suitable tree for log construction is sometimes laborious. According to Jolula, the acquisition of trees is a big part of the project. However, enough sturdy wood can be found here and there. Preferably, Jolula would acquire trees from forests of continuous cultivation.

Also a Swiss log sculptor who moved to Hyrynsalmi in 2004 Meinrad Rohner According to Jolula, brought a lot of new lessons to Finnish log sculpture. Rohner then moved with his wife to northern Sweden.

Industrial Large-scale wood construction is experiencing an upswing in Finland. The goal of the wood construction program led by the Ministry of the Environment is to double public wood construction. Of the public construction, 15 per cent were timber-framed projects in 2019.

According to the Ministry, service buildings made of logs and solid wood have been started in 26 municipalities this year. During 2020–2021, solid wood schools are underway in 14 municipalities and kindergartens in ten. Public wood construction projects are the program manager of the Ministry of the Environment Petri Heinon already so much so that they are not fully involved in their follow-up.

The Ministry of the Environment aims to reduce the carbon footprint of construction. Wood binds carbon and remains a storehouse of carbon in wooden buildings. According to Heino, the focus of the program is on the growth centers in the south, because more than half of Finland’s new construction is being built there. There are currently 73 wooden apartment building projects planned or underway in Finland, of which 24 are certain.

Wooden apartment building projects and log schools are far from hand-carving log buildings on the shores of Lake Lapland. Program Manager Heinoa is interested in how wood construction could combine industrial processes and manual making.

“Hand carving is part of the whole of organic construction. It has an image value, but it can be a sensible business activity and not just the maintenance of folklore, ”Heino says.

Logger tools: soap iron, chisels, chisel and cheat. Jolula has commissioned some of his tools from a blacksmith.­

Manually Professionals carving log houses are few in Finland. Many focus on work and marketing is limited. It’s no wonder, because one cottage sold may be enough work for a sculptor for a year. Jolula herself has a few connections to other sculptors.

“It must be that we are hard to find. Websites are quite a rarity, ”says Jolula.

At the kitchen table, Jolula excel-spreads the profitability calculations for the next project. Log construction is a species of patient people. The project may take several years. The couple wants a house in Espoo, and the architect is designing the house. When the architect’s plan is completed, Jolula hopes to get a bid. Suitable heavy trees have been tentatively reserved from the sawmill.

“Project construction is foreign to many today. There are better ways to do it quickly and cheaply, ”says Jolula.

Another project has been on Jolula’s mind. From the few cottages on the friction beach, a man could sometimes move, as long as he first carved the house himself.