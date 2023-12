The Aktia house, completed in 1963, located on Helsinki's Mannerheimintie near the statue of the three blacksmiths, will be demolished.

The reason for the demolition boom in Finnish buildings is often claimed to be their poor condition. In terms of emissions, dismantling does not make sense.

Helsinki It is planned to be in Lauttasaari land three apartment buildings built in the 1960s and In Kannelmäki four 1970s apartment buildings.

In Meri-Rastila, on the other hand demolition no less than ten apartment buildings that were built only in the 1990s.