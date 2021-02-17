Construction We want to build a nine-storey hotel in Herttoniemi, Helsinki

A car park would be built next to the hotel, which is also intended to act as a noise barrier for the apartments to be built in the block.

Helsinki We want to build a nine-storey hotel in Herttoniemi. The hotel would be located in the Herttoniemi business district between Itäväylä and Työnjuhtajankatu at Peltisepänkuja 2. A parking garage would be built next to the hotel, which is also intended to act as a noise barrier for apartment buildings to be built in the block.

Helsinki has drawn up design principles for the Herttoniemi business area. The idea is to create a “new urban center in Herttoniemi” in the southern part of the business district, where housing and commercial premises will be built, taking into account the industrial history of the area.

The hotel and an application for a building permit for the parking garage will be processed by the Environment and Permit Division of the City Environment Board on Thursday. A change in the layout of the plot, in which it would be possible to implement the hotel building according to the application, is currently underway.

The hotel would be built on a site that was previously located GW Sohlberg factory manufacturing sheet metal and plastic packaging. Currently, the plot is owned by JM Suomi, a construction company focused on apartment building production, which has named the plot the Sohlberg block. Currently, two 16- and 8-storey apartment buildings are already being built on the site, and about a thousand apartments are to be completed in the block. There will be a total of 13 new buildings.

JM Finland’s website describes the Sohlberg block as follows: “The block is built respecting the area’s past. An area is emerging where the rough industrial past is combined with modern construction with modern technologies. Residential buildings of varying heights create an interesting silhouette. At the center of the block is an old industrial building in the area and a square to be built next to it. ”

CEO of JM Finland Markus Heino however, is silent about the hotel project itself. He relies on the non-disclosure agreement made.

“There is another party involved in the hotel project, and it has been agreed that no more details will be said about the hotel at this stage,” he says.

It is clear from the building permit application that all hotel rooms will have their own small kitchen. The hotel is also not getting its own parking spaces, but the parking garage to be built is for the residents of future apartment buildings. Instead, the hotel will have a hundred bicycle spaces.