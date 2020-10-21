After years of research, the City of Helsinki ended up with Lasa Marmo marble as the new material for the facade of the Finlandia House. The durability of marbles is analyzed at a research institute in Sweden.

Mine manager Hans Hauser clapping the white glowing mountain wall.

“The new wall tiles for Finlandia Hall should be excavated here,” says Hauser.

Mine manager Hans Hauser.­

We are in the northernmost province of Italy, South Tyrol. The distance between the Swiss and Austrian borders is about 30 kilometers. More specifically, we are inside the Lassa mountain range in the Alps and in the tunnel of the Acqua Bianca marble mine.

There is no complaint in the atmosphere: the darkness and heat of the underground mines shine through in their absence. Groundwater flowing from the cracking of the marble walls forms turquoise ponds that look like swimming pools in places at the mine floor level, and even a little light is enough to illuminate the tens of meters-high excavation halls. In a marble mine, it’s easy to imagine being in a spa or a temple dedicated to an ancient God.

The marble quarry is located within the Alps mountain range in the Alps.­

But joking apart. In the marbles of the Finlandia House when it comes to the truth. It is also well known to Lasa Marmo, Chief Operating Officer of Acqua Bianca, who owns the mining rights Erich Tscholl.

“The project has been prepared for a couple of years. We have just sent samples of marble to a durability test in Sweden for analysis by an independent research institute. ”

The client of the facade renovation of Finlandia Hall, the City of Helsinki, ended up proposing Lasa marble as a new material for the facade of Finlandia Hall after years of research. The study is based on scientific research on the durability of marbles and several marble candidates have been studied in connection with it.

Marble is obtained by quarrying.­

“Based on the study, Lasan’s Bianco Nuvolato marble proved to be the most suitable material for the facade of Finlandia Hall, both qualitatively and aesthetically,” says the project manager. Merja Ikonen From the city of Helsinki.

“We are now in the pre-contract phase with Lasa Marmo. The material has a service life requirement of 50 years. Compliance with the quality requirements is a precondition for the actual award of the contract, and the Swedish RISE Institute’s sustainability analysis of the Lassa test pieces is part of this process. ”

Results are expected during the fall.

Finlandia House marbles have become a sad joke over the decades. The marble of the building, completed in 1971, has deteriorated twice in just a few decades. The current, badly crouching tiles were installed in the late 1990s. Carrara marble quarried off the coast of Tuscany has been used in the past.

In Lasa, Finns’ concerns about the durability of marble are listened to with a sensitive ear, but it is not really exciting. They know their marble and trust it. Product manager Sabine Patscheiderin according to trust is based on experience.

“Our marble has been used as a façade material in a number of different locations and in varying climates with good success,” says Patscheider.

Cut marble.­

Craftsman Bank Basel in Switzerland.­

Zuger Kantonalbank in Switzerland.­

Examples include the US Tobacco Building in Connecticut, USA (1970), Zuger Kantonalbank in Switzerland (1958) and Craftsman Bank Basel (1961), and Palazzo Rasini in Milan (1933).

There are also cautionary examples of Lasan marble as a façade material. HS reported in June that the CEO of Stonecon, a stone construction consulting firm Pekka Mesimäki is concerned about the selection of Lassa marble as the façade material for Finlandia Hall. Mesimäki highlighted Memphis City Hall (1966), whose facade “rocks off the wall”.

Read more: Finlandia Hall’s new marble worries stone expert: Memphis City Hall, made of the same material, is “in really bad shape”

Lasa Marmon Patscheider responds to the criticism.

“Memphis City Hall has an installation problem, not a material problem. Several holes have been drilled in the façade tiles, the tiles have been installed directly on top of the cement and the building’s air conditioning system is causing problems, ”says Patscheider.

Erich Tscholl, Chief Operating Officer of Lasa Marmo, wants to emphasize that they are in the same boat as the City of Helsinki in this matter.

“From the beginning, we have been positive and encouraging about the customer’s quality control requirements. Science is more than an opinion, and in light of current marble research, we have nothing to hide, ”Tscholl says.

Erich Tscholl is the Chief Operating Officer of Lasa Marmon. Lasa Marmo owns the mining rights in Acqua Bianca.­

Finlandia House the approximately 7,000 square meters planned for the façade, ie a marble slab with a football field, would be a significant order for Lasa Marmo. Lasa Marmo is not a big company.

The company’s turnover is only eight million euros. The total budget for the facade renovation of Finlandia Hall is approximately EUR 14 million. However, Lasa Marmo has experience of even larger projects.

In 2012–2016, the company produced and delivered 40,000 square meters of Lasa Bianco Nuvolato marble slabs to New York. The same marble should be delivered to Helsinki. The marbles delivered to New York were made into the floors, interior walls, and stairs of the world’s largest subway station, Ground Zero, and the World Trade Center Transportation Hub.

Different types of marble. Bianco Nuvolato marble, which is the fourth from the right, is coming to Finlandia Hall.­

The marble cubes excavated from the tunnels of the Acqua Bianca mine are transported by truck a couple of kilometers from the mountains to the Lasa Valley and the Lasa Marmo factory. The history of the company and the mines dates back to 1865, but the current Lasa Marmo was born in 2008 and is Swiss-owned. The company’s Board of Directors is chaired by the Swiss media millionaire and the main owner of the football team FC Basel Bernhard Burgener.

The factory area of ​​more than five hectares serves as the company’s material warehouse. Lasa Marmo is responsible for his entire production chain from mine to customer. Carrara’s billion-dollar marble business, for example, has a large number of independent players that typically specialize in only one area of ​​the production chain.

“Customers have generally found it positive that we manage the entire production chain from start to finish. There is no need to think about who is responsible if the product does not match what was agreed, ”says Tscholl.

Lasa Marmon farms in northern Italy.­

Marble tiles making is not rocket science. Marble cubes weighing tens of tons are transferred by crane to the factory hall, where sawmills the size of a detached house saw tiles from them. The tiles are sanded and polished as needed. The most important place for the customer is at the end of the production chain – in the quality assurance hall.

Now on its floor lies a park staircase and fountain commissioned in Austin, Texas.

“Before the order is delivered, the customer has the opportunity to inspect the entire work and the produced material piece by piece exactly as we intended it to be attached. Most often here, for example, I have an architect as the client’s representative. We look at the shades and reflections of the marble, and if a point in the whole does not please the customer, then it can be changed, ”product manager Patrick Pritzi says.

The Quality Assurance Hall has a park staircase and fountain commissioned in Austin, Texas.­

One day, the floors and walls of Lasa’s quality assurance hall may have a new façade for Finlandia Hall, which consists of about 11,000 marble tiles. But there is still a long way to go. First, you need to get good results from the durability analysis of the test pieces.

The facade renovation of the Finlandia building is scheduled for completion in 2024.