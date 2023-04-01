Bouwend Nederland believes that the government is reacting unnecessarily frenetically to the BBB’s monster victory in the Provincial Council elections. “There is nothing standing in the way of the government doing what has long been widely supported. The BBB is also not against the voluntary buy-out of peak taxers. So the cabinet, come up with a wildly attractive scheme as soon as possible and buy out,” says a spokesman.

Instead, Prime Minister Mark Rutte came up with a story that is difficult for many people to understand on Friday evening. After hours of deliberation, the cabinet is said to have agreed to “accelerate” the reduction of nitrogen emissions, but how that should be done was not made concrete. At the same time it became clear that the CDA wants to break open the coalition agreement in order to renegotiate the nitrogen passage and specifically the year 2030.

“It’s not 100 percent clear to us. But it doesn’t seem like it’s going faster,” says the spokesman for Bouwend Nederland. That, he says, is not a good thing. It would be better for both farmers and for nature restoration to speed up and start buying out. There is also a lot at stake for construction. “The longer it takes for this to be resolved, the more it will affect the Netherlands.” See also Mexican drug lord Caro Quintero arrested by US

In November, a ruling by the Council of State, which decided that construction projects no longer automatically receive permission to temporarily emit nitrogen, had a dramatic impact on the construction sector. Since then, builders have had to provide many new reports and calculations to demonstrate that the realization of a project does not contribute to additional nitrogen emissions. As a result, many construction plans are delayed and costs are higher.

