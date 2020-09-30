Construction This is what the first wooden office building in Keilaniemi, Espoo, looks like

Pension company Varma will strategically locate the building next to the metro station and the Raide-Joker terminus, which is on its way.

Espoo The first wooden office building is coming to Keilaniemi, says Varma Pension Insurance Company.

This is a flagship project named by Varma as “Keilaniemi Port”, an 11-storey office building with an area of ​​17,900 square meters.

“The sculptural and personal building creates a spectacular entrance to Keilaniemi,” the City of Espoo in the bulletin is told in solemn words.

Construction work is scheduled to begin this fall. The town plan of the area is not yet legally binding. The Espoo City Planning Board will discuss the formula next Wednesday.

According to the city, the location is favorable for the project, as it is next to a metro station and later also the Raide-Joker terminus. There are numerous head offices of large companies in Keilaniemi, and the largest tower building in Finland has also been planned.

Both the City of Espoo and the pension company Varma want to promote wood construction and carbon neutrality with their project. There has been a desire to find energy-efficient and environmentally friendly materials for the building. A green roof is also planned.

Varma’s Director of Real Estate Investments Ilkka Tomperi says in a statement the pension company aims for a carbon-neutral investment portfolio by 2035.

Correction at 13.29: The title of the story first wrote that this would be Finland’s first wooden office building. However, this is the first wooden office building in Keilaniemi, Espoo.