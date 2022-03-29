Construction can meet the government’s goals of building a total of 900,000 new homes by 2030 and making 1.5 million homes more sustainable. Employment in the sector must therefore grow by 1.8 percent annually and productivity by 1.6 percent, calculated the Economic Institute for Construction (EIB). While these growth rates are “solid”, no major technological breakthroughs are needed to achieve them, the EIB said.

