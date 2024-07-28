Monday, July 29, 2024
Construction | The young people hoped for New York from Jätkäsaari, now the families hide behind the curtains from the eyes of the neighbors

July 29, 2024
Construction | The young people hoped for New York from Jätkäsaari, now the families hide behind the curtains from the eyes of the neighbors
Jätkäsaari has several narrow alleys and streets where buildings are very close to each other. Picture from Hietasaarenkuja. Picture: Sami Kilpiö / HS

The new Helsinki is being built compactly, resulting in dark alleys and barren stone squares. You can clearly see this in Jätkäsaari, which is significantly more cramped than its neighbor Ruoholahti.

Jätkäsaari the alleys are crowded on a hot summer day.

There is no green anywhere in the narrow Hietasaarenkuja, so the numerous dogs in the district defecate on the stone foundations of the houses and on the street cobblestones.

When it’s not raining, the dog’s piss is loose in the alley.

