Construction | The skaters’ mega-hall is already being taken to Vuosaari, although there are no guarantees about the suitability of the place

In Vuosaari, extensive survey work needs to be done before it can be known about its suitability for a skating rink.

Helsinki the city’s site plan manager Marja Piimies says that the suitability of the ice skating rink for the Vuosaari sports park area is not quite certain until zoning-related survey work has been done in the area.

According to Piimieh, Helsinki’s sports parks have previously been looked at from the point of view of whether the hall could fit anywhere other than Myllypuro on the side of Matokallio in terms of its dimensions.

Based on the square footage, other sports parks are eliminated from the options.

“We have to look at the soil, storm water and flood issues, parking issues and see if the planned building is suitable or if something needs to be changed when the location changes”, Piimies lists the things to be clarified.

Scheduled the hall is a 16,000 square meter hall, which would include two rinks and grandstands in addition to the skating rink.

A skating rink in Helsinki has been planned for Matokallio for a long time, but at the board meeting this week, the plans fell through. The board voted 7–6 against building the hall.

The matter will still be considered by the city council. In the board, the building of the hall was opposed by the Left Alliance, the Greens, the Basic Finns and the centre. On the side were the coalition, sdp and Liike now.

In the 15-member city council, the Kokoumu and SDP have a total of seven seats, and the opposing Left Alliance, the Greens and Basic Finns have seven seats.

Keskusta and Liike nytti have no representation in the city council. Instead, one seat is held by rkp, which has no representation in the board of culture and leisure.

Those who voted against Hall in the board have appealed above all to nature values. The hall would dislodge forest and rock from its path and take away an important natural site from the local residents.

Piimiest reminds that Matokallio has been planned as a location for a skating rink for a couple of decades. The location first came to the fore when Helsinki applied for the 2006 Winter Olympics, which were awarded to Turin.

The hall is being built into a full-scale arena that meets international standards, which means a 400-meter track.

Piimiest defends the location planned for the hall and says it is great, for example, in terms of public transport connections. Itäkeskus metro station and the rail joker line are nearby.

Also sports director of the Finnish Skating Association Janne Hänninen said on Wednesday that Vuosaari is not as good a place in terms of transport connections, for example.

Of culture and leisure deputy mayor Paavo Arhinmäki (left) made a winning counter-proposal in the board.

According to it, the city government could urge the leaders of the skating rink project to look at other options, for example Vuosaari.

Before the request from the project, the investigations for a possible plan change are therefore not about to start.

Current deputy mayor of education and training Nasima Razmyar (sd) was deputy mayor for culture and leisure last season. He defended the project then and the opinion is unchanged.

Razmyar said to Ilta-Sanomthat Helsinki’s reliability as a partner in large projects is at stake.

If Vuosaari is to be developed, it will take time before the plan would be legally binding.

“It certainly depends on how much investigative work needs to be done to form the basis of the formula and whether there will be, for example, complaints. At the fastest, the zoning process alone could take a year or a half, but it is more likely that you need to reserve two years. The plan won’t be ready any faster than that,” says Piimies, the area plan manager.

Piimiest reminds that in the end planning works based on political decisions.

“If the decision-makers say that we need to find out, of course we will go find out.”