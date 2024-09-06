Construction | The service station is being demolished on Mannerheimintie

Construction|A piece of the plot of the former gas station will be grabbed onto Mannerheimintie, so that the tram stops can be placed on the opposite side of the road in the future.

Mannerheimintie a service station that has been standing for several years is being demolished.

The plot is rented from the city by HOK-Elanto. It closed a gas station belonging to its ABC chain in 2020. Since then, the Prisma hypermarket pick-up point has been located there. The pick-up point is now decommissioned and has not been replaced with a new one.

There has been a gas station at the corner of Mannerheimintie and Humalistonkatu since 1939. The building now being demolished dates from 1977.

In connection with the demolition, a piece of the former gas station lot will be taken to Mannerheimintie, architect Santeri Bonfire Tells about the city planning unit of Helsinki’s urban environment.

An approximately three-meter slice of the plot will be split into a street area, so that the tram stops can be placed opposite the road.

After the demolition, cleaning of soil contaminated by fuel distribution will be carried out on the site.

In the future the lot looks more open than it does now, says Nuotio. The city’s aim is to give the site a park-like overall appearance with the help of trees and plantings.

Charging points for electric cars have also been planned for the place to meet the growing needs of the townspeople.

“Plans are being made at the moment,” says Nuotio.

The plot also has a reservation for the entrance of a possible Töölö metro line, should the city decide to build one again.

According to the current estimate, demolition and cleaning work, plantings and other works would be completed in the spring of 2026.