Construction | The riddle of the mystery cottage was solved

Construction|A ladder was revealed from the drilled hole in the concrete hut.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The concrete structure of Hakaniemi was revealed to be the emergency exit route of the Elanto house shelter. A ladder was found in the test hole, and the investigation of the basement confirmed this. The structure was made for the extreme conditions of wartime. The construction site continues, and the cottage will remain in place under the new asphalt.

Helsinki Hakaniemi’s mysterious concrete structure has been revealed as an emergency exit route for the population shelter of the neighboring Elanto house, informs Kruununsillat tramway on social media.

From the test hole drilled in the morning a ladder was seen on camera. The matter was confirmed by examining the basement of Elanto’s house.

The emergency exit route was built in case the actual exit route of the population shelter was destroyed, for example, in a bombardment. In this case, a route could be dug out of the street and the people in the shelter could get out that way.

Mystery cottage has attracted great interest. People have made quite wild guesses about what the lump is.

Now it was revealed that it was made for the extreme conditions of war.

A four-meter-high emergency exit route leads from the street to a shallow, ten-meter-long tunnel under Siltasaarenkatu. This is the way to get to the shelter, says the project manager Jussi Kainulainen About the Kruunusillat project.

He describes the world of smells in a damp space that has been closed for a long time as being like a potato cellar.

Kainu people are surprised by how little information was available about the cottage, even though it was asked about from many sources and it was prominently featured in traditional and social media.

The question arises, what is the use of an emergency exit if no one knows about it.

According to Kainulainen, however, different authorities may have information about emergency exits related to population shelters, for example, which is not made public.

Property manager of HOK-Elanto Jyrki Karjalainen says that the cooperative sold the property about ten years ago and in connection with the sale it gave all the papers related to the property to the buyer.

False jaws already had time to present the purpose of the cottage as the pharaoh’s tomb, nuclear bunker, the holy Ark of the Covenant, the Sampo of the Kalevala, the star gate and the foundation of the Great Wall of China.

“This has been quite a special trip. At least there have been topics other than the weather at the workplace lunch tables,” says Kainulainen.

Now the bore hole in the cottage is plugged and left in place. The renovation of Siltasaarenkatu continues and in time new asphalt will be spread over the cottage and tram rails will be installed.

It is good to hope that the structure will never be used. However, if the emergency exit route of the shelter is ever needed, it will be dug out from under the asphalt again.