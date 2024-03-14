Construction | The result of the condition assessment: HJK's home stadium needs a quick repair

The Töölö football stadium, opened in 2000, has several renovation sites. Some of them are urgent

I'm working a renovation has started at the football stadium in Helsinki, which will temporarily close the upper part of the main stand.

Construction of the stadium currently known as the Bolt Arena began in 1999. The first match was played in June 2000.

Now the structures of the main stand have to be supported across the entire width of the stand.

“A 25-year-old stadium, and the iron frame is starting to show signs of fatigue. Ahead are fundamental repairs related to the aging and management of the structures”, CEO of Helsinki Stadion Oy Stefan Fröberg says.

The city of Helsinki owns 80.5 percent of Helsinki Stadionin Oy's shares, which entitles it to control over 97 percent. Finnish men's football champion HJK runs the operational activities of the stadium with a long lease agreement.

Consequently, the city of Helsinki is responsible for the renovation costs.

The budget for the renovation is getting more detailed, but it is a matter of significant sums.

“The price will become clear as the work progresses. However, we are talking about hundreds of thousands.”

“ “Let's hurry to get as much done as possible before the season starts.”

The Töölö football stadium is located on Urheilukatu next to the Olympic Stadium.

The renovation schedule is tight. The Finnish women's national team will face Italy on April 9 in the home opener of the EC qualifiers.

Two days later, Veikkausliiga's reigning champion HJK will face FC Lahti in their first home match of the season.

According to Fröberg, HJK has been kept aware of the renovation schedule, and the goal is that operations at the stadium are not disrupted. The schedule will be specified as the renovation progresses.

“Let's hurry to get as much done as possible before the season starts.”

HJK faced Aberdeen in their last home game last season in the Conference League at the end of November. See also Ice hockey | HIFK plows through an exceptionally deep hole - the league's jumbo club now also lost to KooKoo

Fröberg says that not all items can be repaired at once.

“The structures also have corrosion damage, and metal parts cannot be painted in freezing weather. We will probably have to do some work throughout the spring. Part of the upper observation deck may be closed at times, but that will be resolved in connection with this project. There is no ready schedule.”

The need for renovation was revealed in a condition assessment made at the end of last year. According to Fröberg, the renovation sites must be reviewed and repaired now.

“The lease with HJK ends in 2032. We can't wait until then to do a major renovation.”

Main grandstand the support of the structures is the primary object of the renovation. In addition, the glass railings of the main grandstand will be inspected.

“ “First, let's go through the main grandstand.”

At the same time, the lights on the playing field are to be renewed. Renewal of LED lights can increase the wind load on light poles, which would possibly mean additional support for the roots of the poles.

There are also improvements to be made on the sun or east conservatory side. The ground outside the stadium has subsided over the years, dropping some of the culverts and wells.

“There is a lot to do, but they are not that urgent. First, let's go through the main grandstand.”

Fröberg cannot say whether it is common for stadium structures to tire so quickly.

Although The city of Helsinki owns the stadium, HJK has improved the stadium a little at its own expense in recent years.

The comfort of the Eteläpäädy supporter's stand has been improved by covering the restaurant area and glazing it into a closed space.

The Bolt arena, which attracts around 11,000 spectators, has received criticism especially for its windiness. Also, the rain gets quite wet from the stands, even though they are completely covered.