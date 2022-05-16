Construction The renovation of the Espoonlahti health center will be completed in the summer of 2024

The future SOTE center will also employ professionals in mental health and substance abuse services, outpatient therapy, rehabilitation and social guidance, and service guidance for the elderly.

Espoon the city council approved the project plan for the renovation of the espoonlahti health station. Construction of the health center will begin in March next year and continue until May next year. The renovated health center will be commissioned in June 2024.

The renovation of the health center, which was completed in 1991, was brought forward in the spring of 2020 due to water damage at the health center. Due to damage to the structures, emergency repairs were made to the property, but some of the services were moved to evacuation facilities.

The health station currently has oral health care. Other services are provided in other offices and in the emergency rooms of the Matinkatu health center.

To the property at the same time, facilities for basic social and health services for the entire population will be renovated. In addition to doctors and nurses, the future SOTE center will employ professionals in mental health and substance abuse services, outpatient therapy, rehabilitation and social guidance, as well as service counseling for the elderly, ie Nestor.

EUR 11.7 million has been set aside for the renovation of the health station. However, the repair will be more expensive, as the cost estimate calculated on the basis of the project’s space plan is currently EUR 14.4 million. The increase in costs is due, among other things, to the fact that the relative share of Hus diagnostics facilities has increased during project planning. These facilities are technically demanding.

When completed, the health center will be leased to the western Uusimaa welfare area. The Welfare Region of Western Uusimaa will be asked for an opinion on the need to use the site also after the transition period after January 2026.

Population forecast According to the Commission, the area of ​​the Gulf of Espoo with 58,000 inhabitants will grow by 18 per cent by 2030, ie faster than the whole of Espoo, which will grow by 13 per cent in the same period.

The population of the Kivenlahti health center is less than 21,000 inhabitants in the area.