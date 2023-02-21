Construction | The renewal project of Itäkeskus and the planned terminus of Raide-Joker failed in Helsinki

The construction company YIT withdraws from the planned project on top of Helsinki’s Itäkeskus public transport terminal, which has been in preparation for four years.

Tram line The Raide-Joker terminus, the Itäkeskus public transport terminal basic improvement, and the extensive residential construction will not be realized when the construction company YIT withdraws from the Punos project.

The building right for the block was almost 40,000 square meters. The ambitious plan included apartments for around 500 people, and even a hotel in the early stages.

YIT announced its withdrawal to the city last week. Be the first to report on it Helsinki News.

Project was simply too difficult, says the city’s director of land use Rikhard Manninen.

“In this form, supplementary construction is not done now. The city starts planning to improve the quality of public transport from a clean slate.”

Raide-Joker had time to make a temporary terminus more than a hundred meters away from the bus terminal and metro station. Manninen admits that this does not favor smooth exchanges.

The city does not yet have a replacement plan for the final location and shape of the Raide-Joker terminus.

of YIT project manager Kalle Isometsä justifies the withdrawal by saying that the increase in construction costs and the cost of financing made the project impossible to implement.

According to Isometsä, the Punos proposal that won the design competition was usable, but the market situation changed in a fundamental way.

Braid is not the only hybrid project that has faced headwinds in the last couple of years. For example, in Tikkurila, the construction company Lehto abandoned the project combining the city’s offices and apartments last year.

Complaints were made about the combined block of new depot and apartments planned for the Laajasalo tramway in Yliskylä, and its cost estimate increased. The implementation has been postponed to the 2030s.

Isometsä admits that hybrid construction that combines different functions is often more difficult than a single stand-alone project.

“But enormously large and complex objects, for which there is no comparable price, are unique. Figuring out their cost level is laborious.”

Manninen According to the Punos quarter, YIT was involved in many ways, but in the end it was forced to admit that it could not be implemented.

“The lesson has been learned. In the future, the city must make sure that the financial equation and cost distribution are clear before starting to organize a design competition. We only compete for what is worth competing for.”

The city’s next object classified as difficult is the supplementary construction of the Herttoniemi metro station. Attempts have been made in the past to connect the renovation of the metro station with additional construction, but the plans have not been realized.

The latest renovation and extension project has a planning period until next September.

