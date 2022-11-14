Construction | The price of the expansion of Helsinki Laakso Hospital increased by 34 million euros

The price of the expansion of the Laakso hospital increased by more than 34 million euros.

of the valley due to the increase in construction costs, an increase of more than 34 million euros is proposed for the project price of the expansion of the hospital area. The city of Helsinki’s urban environment department tells about this in its press release.

When in Helsinki the project plan for the hospital renovation to be implemented as a joint project between the city and the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) was approved in 2020, its maximum price was decided at 838 million euros at the November price level.

The updated maximum price has risen to 870 million euros at the same price level. At the current cost level, the amount corresponds to slightly more than one billion euros.

The price of the project has increased by 34,685,000 euros

Also changes to the project plan are proposed, which seek savings. The biggest of the changes concerns the premises of forensic psychiatry, which are proposed to be moved instead of Laakso to Kellokoski in the Ohkola area, where they are still today.

This means that the project would build two new hospital buildings in the Laakso hospital area and one in Ohkola.

Observation picture of the hospital north of Urheilukatu.

Savings we are also aiming to lower the future main building by one floor. According to the release, the number of inpatient beds would remain unchanged, but in addition to single patient rooms, there would also be 2-3 patient rooms.

The increase in room sizes applies to some of Helsinki Hospital’s and Husi’s demanding neurological rehabilitation departments, the release states. Single rooms are still being added to psychiatry wards.

At the same time, one old building will also be left unrenovated. Contrary to the previous plan, the building will remain owned by the city and its use will be decided later. The functions planned for the building will mainly be placed in other buildings in the Laakso area.

To the valley the next largest operations will be the city of Helsinki and Husi’s psychiatric hospital and Helsinki Hospital. More than 900 beds are planned for the hospital. The hospital is scheduled to be completed in 2030.

Changes to the project plan will first be discussed in the buildings and public areas division of the Helsinki Urban Environment Board next Thursday, November 17. After that, decisions are made by the trust bodies of the City of Helsinki and Husi.