Construction | The planning of an apartment building area floating on the sea in Ruoholahti is progressing – Construction could start in 2024

An apartment building project is being planned in the northern part of Ruoholahti. The goal is that the site plan enabling construction would be legally binding in 2023.

Plan from the block of flats floating on the sea to Ruoholahti in Helsinki, informs the city of Helsinki.

Floating apartment buildings are planned in front of the Tammasaaren pier in the western part of Ruoholahti. The houses are planned to have 4-5 floors.

Parking is planned under the buildings on pontoons. Population protection facilities are planned to be placed in connection with the new construction project at Energiakatu 8.

In addition to residential buildings, a beach square, guest boat docks and services for the area’s residents, such as swimming facilities, are planned for the area.

Together with the city, the construction company Floating Flats is responsible for planning the area.

Read more: Floating apartment buildings are planned for Helsinki

Urban Environment Board will discuss the issue at its meeting on Tuesday, August 16. If the board approves the proposal to reserve the area for planning, the matter will proceed to be decided by the city council.

The goal is that the site plan enabling construction would be legally binding in 2023. Construction could start in 2024.

The development reservation for the area is valid until the end of 2024. The city decides separately on the plot transfer aimed at implementation.

Preliminary the plan was available for comment in the Kerro kantasi service of the city of Helsinki from the end of 2021. There were 480 comments on the plans presented in the survey.

In the comments, the plan was generally considered positive, but instead of housing construction, more activities related to recreation were also hoped for in the area.

The feedback received from the townspeople has been taken into account in the conditions of the development reservation in such a way that the reservation area was reduced from the original.

During the site plan work, the townspeople can to comment on different plan options and later on the site plan change.