Construction The parking area of ​​Kamppi Autotalo is to be built as a retail space

Additional construction is planned on the northern edge of the Autotalokortti in Kamppi. The plan is to build office and retail space in the area that currently serves as a car park and street.

Runskivuori, the owner of the eastern tower of the garage block, Pohjantalo, has applied for a development reserve for an area of ​​approximately 3,000 square meters. The planning is carried out in cooperation with the City of Helsinki. Ideas for design work are to be sought through an architectural competition.

The intention would be to build in the area that currently serves as parking spaces on Etelä-Rautatiekatu.

The aim is to make more efficient use of the Car Building Block and to enliven the area. City residents have the opportunity to comment on the plans until early May In the Kerrokantasi service. The Urban Environment Board processes the booking application on the basis of feedback received from citizens and various actors in the area.

An urban and environmental historical study of the area has been commissioned. According to it, it is justified to consider the structuring of the area by supplementary construction, as long as the historical values ​​of the buildings called “oars of modernism” are taken into account.

If the new town plan is approved next year, construction could start in 2024.