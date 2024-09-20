Construction | The owner of the mystery cottage followed the news confused: “We couldn’t connect”

Construction|The mystery hut was revealed to be the emergency exit route of the Elanto house shelter. The owner of the property was surprised that he was not contacted when the mystery was solved.

I live the real estate company Antilooppi, which owns the house, has been watching the conversation about the mystery cottage found on the construction site in Siltasaari. A concrete structure that aroused great interest in people revealed as an emergency exit route for the old Elanto house, i.e. the current Siltasaari10 population shelter.

“From the very beginning of the media stories, we couldn’t connect that it was our property”, Antiloop’s director of responsibility Hannamari Koivula tells.

On Thursday, the threads started to come together.

“It was noticed that the discussion is ongoing, the exit maps of our property were checked and the Kruunusillat tramway was contacted”, Koivula recounts the events.

The construction site of the Kruunusillat tram collided with the shelter. On Friday, the real estate person at Elanto’s house went to confirm the matter on the spot.

The emergency exit route is located only three meters from the property, so Koivula is surprised why the construction site did not contact them before he went to investigate the matter by drilling a hole in the concrete shack.

“I would have thought that it would have been quicker to contact the owner of the neighboring property if there was uncertainty about the purpose of the mystery cottage.”

The Crown Bridges project Hakaniemi project manager Jussi Kainulainen according to them, they were not connected to the properties, because it is very rare for a concrete structure found in the street area to be connected to the property outside the boundaries of the property.

“It’s about a street area that is usually not connected to real estate. This was an isolated incident.”

According to Kainulainen, the journey to Elanto’s house is longer than three meters because there is a sidewalk in between, and the structure is under the driving lane. The construction site was in contact with the city of Helsinki, telecom operators and the environmental services of the Helsinki region when finding out the owner of the cottage.

He says that usually structures like the cottage are already noticed in the preliminary survey of the area, when the structures that fit into the area of ​​the construction site are investigated.

Kainulainen comments on the decision to drill a hole:

“Fortunately, no demolition was started or any major moves were made. That’s why a small test drilling was done, in case there’s something unpredictable, as it was, so that there won’t be any major damage.”

Mötikka was explored on Friday morning by drilling a research hole in it with a diamond drill resembling an Aalto vase. Photo: Crown Bridges

Antelope has clarified the matter with the Kruunusillat tramway on Friday. According to Koivula, the contractor has promised to patch the hole as soon as possible. Kainulainen confirms this.

Koivula understands that the centrally located concrete structure piqued people’s interest.

“It clearly arouses interest in what can be found in the city. It’s good that it was resolved”, he laughs.

Kainulainen was surprised by how strongly people lived with the incident.

“In my opinion [tapaus] puffed up like bun dough. This is not such a wonderful discovery, but it is quite a funny thing. Someone said he remembers the decision like Finland’s 1995 mm gold.”

Birch tree according to them, they are aware of the emergency exit route, and it is part of the property’s rescue plan.

“The routes are recorded and also known to the rescue service.”

Helsinki the head of the communication unit of the rescue service Anna Lehtiranta think it would be strange if the property’s security personnel did not recognize the civilian shelter.

“Each shelter must have a designated caretaker who, together with the board of the housing association, is responsible for the shelter. It is part of the rescue plan.”

According to Lehtiranta, the emergency exit route in question is not unique in itself.

“What made it interesting was that you didn’t immediately recognize what it was about.”

According to the law, large properties of a certain size must have civil protection. Property-specific protections are the responsibility of the property owner.

There are approximately 5,500 civil shelters in Helsinki. Most of them are private. There are more than 50 rock shelters built by the city, Lehtiranta says.

Property owner Antilooppi owns the old Elanto house in Siltasaari today.

I live the house’s emergency exit route was built in case the actual exit route of the shelter was destroyed, for example, in a bombardment. In this case, a route could be dug out of the street and the people in the shelter could get out that way. All population shelters must have an emergency exit.

Lehtiranta can’t say exactly how many underground emergency exits there are in the city, but they are talking about hundreds rather than dozens.

HOK-Elanto sold the property about ten years ago to the property owner, Antiloop.

The Sokos department store was located in Elanto’s building for a long time. During Antiloop’s tenure, the building underwent a comprehensive renovation that was completed in 2021, and the property is currently mainly used as an office space. In addition to business premises, the property has, among other things, a Sokos Emotion store, an S-market and restaurants.