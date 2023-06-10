Construction | The old School for the Blind will become a new daycare center in Kallio

Politicians will decide on renovating the premises for a kindergarten next week.

Helsinki intends to renovate the building of the School for the Blind at Ensi linja 1 into a daycare center.

At its meeting on Tuesday, the board of education and training will discuss the needs assessment for the kindergarten in Kallio for 224 children. 84 of the daycare places were intended for Swedish-speaking children and the rest for Finnish-speaking children, but the exact number can still be adjusted according to the needs of the children in the area.

The new kindergarten was supposed to replace the three existing buildings. With that, the daycare designed for 32 children on Tapio Kaarlenkatu and the daycare designed for 56 children on Terhi Viidenne line would be closed. Linnunlaulu, a daycare center operating in several buildings, would give up the Arla building, which is intended for 49 children.

The number of kindergarten-age children in Kallio and its neighboring areas is predicted to increase in the next few years, so there will probably be a need for additional places in the area. However, the presentation states that when the renovation is completed, we will still see if there are other “inappropriate” daycare facilities in the area, which could also be abandoned.

School for the blind the building dates from 1898. However, for decades it has not been a school but an office space.

The building should be rehabilitated for use as a daycare center so that the daycare center could open its doors a little over a year later in the fall.

In the presentation, it is emphasized that when planning the facilities, you must listen not only to the kindergarten staff but also to the children. In particular, it should be ensured that there are enough quiet spaces for the kindergarten.