Thursday, November 23, 2023
Construction | The number of building permits collapsed

November 23, 2023
Calculated in cubic meters, the permits granted for housing construction halved from a year ago.

Granted the number of building permits fell drastically in July–September compared to last year.

Statistics Finland says that building permits were issued for 5.1 million cubic meters, which is 39 percent less than a year earlier. Permits for apartment construction were granted to 3,078 apartments, which is 53 percent less than a year earlier.

The cubic volume of completed construction projects decreased by nine percent from a year ago.

