Construction | The new EU directive can bring expensive renovations to many homes – “This was not the final decision”

According to the real estate association, the directive approved by the European Parliament would, if implemented, lead to expensive renovations that would affect up to half of Finnish apartment buildings and single-family houses. The Ministry of the Environment hopes for changes to the bill.

European on Tuesday, the parliament approved its position on the bill on the energy efficiency of buildings by a clear margin. Parliament’s approval means that the processing of the directive will continue in tripartite negotiations between the Parliament, the Council and the Commission.

The bill has attracted a lot of criticism, because it has been feared that it will drive Europeans to major renovations in their homes. Among other things, the Real Estate Association and the Association of Detached Houses have warned that the directive in its current form would bring expensive additional bills to apartment buildings and single-family houses.

According to the press release published by the associations, if the content of the directive is not changed, up to half of the Finnish apartment buildings and single-family houses would be subject to major repairs within ten years.

In practice, according to the unions, this would mean, for example, changing the building’s heating system or facade renovation to improve thermal insulation, even if there would otherwise be no need for repairs.

According to the unions, mandatory energy renovations would also apply to buildings that will not be used in the future.

Real estate association managing director Harri Hiltunen sees that the central problem of the current bill is that it does not take into account national specificities.

“We should look at the energy efficiency of each member country’s building stock on average, and not in such a way that the requirement is set for every single building separately.”

Hiltunen’s concern is that in F- and G-class housing stock companies, completely intact parts of the building would have to be repaired solely in terms of energy efficiency.

“Repairs should be done when the part or system of the building is at the end of its useful life. It’s not like ten-year-old windows should be replaced, even if their useful life is 40 years. That makes no sense.”

Hiltunen also believes that it would be practically impossible to get money for energy renovations in migration loss areas.

“We already have housing companies and terraced house companies that are already having problems getting loans in areas with a loss of migration. With this directive, there should be an additional obligation to make repairs there due to energy efficiency, even though there are already problems getting financing for repairs.”

According to Hiltunen, the union agrees with the goal of the directive: the amount of energy used in buildings should be reduced. However, he hopes for solutions that take into account the starting points of each EU member state.

The goal of the new directive is, among other things, to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions in buildings. In practice, this is aimed at, among other things, by tightening the energy efficiency classes of buildings, for which the scale A–G is used.

According to the position approved by the Parliament, residential buildings should achieve at least energy efficiency class E by 2030 and at least energy efficiency class D by 2033. The goal is more ambitious than the proposal made by the Commission in December 2021, which defined the 2030 goal as F and the 2033 goal as E.

Board advisor Kirsi Martinkauppi from the Ministry of the Environment reminds that the draft law is still being discussed at the EU level.

“There have been changes here along the way, and this was not the final decision yet.”

According to Martinkaupi, the Ministry of the Environment hopes for changes to the current bill.

“For us, the starting point of the legislation has been that repairs are made to buildings when the useful life of the parts is reached.”

Martinkauppi identifies potential problems related to migration loss areas in energy renovations. According to him, it is clear that if the value of the building does not match the price of the repair, there is no point in carrying out the renovation.