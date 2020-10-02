Construction The miracle of Oulu is an exception throughout the country: Housing prices have not risen in 10 years

In Oulu, the growth of the city has not led to housing prices becoming more expensive all the time.

Old In July, the average price per square meter of a share apartment was EUR 4,556 in Helsinki, EUR 2,586 in Tampere, EUR 2,126 in Turku and EUR 1,829 in Oulu.

In Helsinki, the prices of old dwellings have risen by an average of 31 per cent since 2010, in Tampere by 17 per cent and in Turku by 25 per cent.

In Oulu, on the other hand, housing prices have not risen, on the contrary. In 10 years, they have fallen by almost 3 percent.

Unlike other growth centers, the growth of the city in Oulu has not led to housing prices becoming more expensive all the time. In Oulu, supply has been met to meet demand.

Construction companies describe this so-called Oulu model with the words “flexible” and “cooperative”, among other things. City officials are said to both listen to and understand the builders. The city’s land policy is hailed as transparent and open.

Lehto’s regional director Panu Hulkko says that Oulu ‘s professional officials are working to help the builder keep things going. Hulko believes the city’s operations are “consistent and predictable”.

Sato’s manager who knows Oulu well Arto Aalto In turn, he says that there are big differences in project completion processes between municipalities and that in Oulu the processes are fast.

“There have been no surprises in Oulu. The building permit processes have also been such that we have been able to build smart houses, ”says Aalto.

Lapt’s CEO Timo Pekkarinen in turn, he says that no other city can build as affordable housing as Oulu.

According to Pekkarinen, in Oulu it is understood how the price of land and zoning affect housing prices. If there is a very complicated formula, the apartments will be expensive, Pekkarinen points out.

“That’s why there has to be a loose enough formula and enough competition,” he says.

Lapland has the best time to build almost 300 apartments in Oulu, including Toppilansalmi and Metsonkangas. The latest project has just started in the interim.

According to Pekkarinen, the city’s attitude and responsiveness are good.

“Maybe Oulu wants to maintain competitiveness and attractiveness,” he says.

“ “We are proud that it is affordable to live in Oulu.”

Cheap apartments are a significant attraction for Oulu, confirms the mayor of the city of Oulu Matti Matinheikki.

According to Matinheik, the city is interested in how much money an ordinary person spends on housing.

“We are proud that it is affordable to live in Oulu,” he says.

The city is interested in the development of housing prices. Although the land use implementation program is made for four years at a time and is reviewed every two years, the city monitors the situation all the time.

Changes are possible if demand in the housing market changes. The formulas are flexible.

“I would not want the size of the apartments, for example, to be determined in the formula. It is easier to agree on them in contracts, ”the town plan manager Kari Nykänen says.

The core of the Oulu model is a successful, long-term land acquisition policy. The city has a lot of its own land and is making new formulas all the time.

In the city center, apartment buildings are zoned mainly for private land and, outside the city center, detached houses for the city’s own land.

At its best, the city of a couple of hundred thousand people completed more than 3,300 apartments a year, of which 400–500 are detached houses. In a normal year, the average number of new dwellings is about 2,000.

The diversity of housing is important to Oulu. This means that the studios have also been allowed to be built according to demand. Only very recently has the city included in the new contracts a condition that at least 15 percent of the homes to be built must be family homes.

In Helsinki, for example, the construction of studios has been clearly restricted for years, which has led to a sharp rise in the price of studios compared to family flats.

In Oulu, on the other hand, the development of studio prices has followed the development of the prices of larger dwellings, which differs significantly from what has happened elsewhere.

Oulu director of city building control Pekka Seppälä in Oulu, the relationship between building control and builders in general is “quite good as a whole”.

He describes the roles of the zoner and the building inspectorate, stating that in Oulu, the zoner is king in the zoning phase and the building inspectorate is involved in the steering group, but when the formula is complete, the building inspectorate is king.

“The building inspectorate interprets the formula, and if necessary, we ask the planner what it has thought,” Seppälä says.

In large projects, a joint planning meeting is held with the planner and the builder, where, for example, the formula interpretations are recorded.

“Everything is documented and everything is as transparent as possible. It builds trust. ”

Seppälä also emphasizes that behind a functioning housing market is the sensible land policy pursued by Oulu for a long time. Not all the land owned by the city has been sold and the plots have been sufficiently zoned for the reserve. In the transfer of plots, a price cap has been set for some of the plots, with which the construction company can sell the apartments.

“We always look at life cycle affordability. Overall quality is the goal, and it includes habitability, adaptability, moisture resistance, good indoor air, energy efficiency and low carbon, ”says Seppälä.

According to Seppälä, the Oulu proactive guidance model is a joint game of actors.

“Designers learn and builders learn. Buildings last for generations. No one does this alone. ”

But Does the city continue to have the resources and will to stick to a well-functioning Oulu model? There is some concern in the construction industry.

Like other large cities, Oulu is condensed above all by supplementary construction. Some construction companies believe that with important formulas, it takes too long.

Also, the formulas are no longer as loose as they used to be in the construction industry.

Regional Manager of Construction Industry RT Juha Mäntynen says the protracted city schedules are leading to some other projects not progressing either.

“Investments start from the actors and their partners, and the zoning must be in that time window,” says Mäntynen.

Lehto’s Panu Hulkko hopes that, especially in the development of large areas, the city will cooperate more with the builders than at present, so that no formula is drawn up that will lead to expensive solutions.

Construction companies also feel that they are required to carry out an unnecessarily large number of studies at the very beginning of the project.

“The general picture is that things have gone in the wrong direction, and that is worrying,” says Mäntynen.