Construction | The Jewish congregation lost the legal battle – The hotel is allowed to expand in the heart of Helsinki

Helsinki The expansion project of the Radisson hotel in Kamppi can proceed. The Helsinki Administrative Court has overruled the appeals in which the Jewish congregation of Helsinki and the housing association located on Malminkatu criticized the new site plan.

According to the complainants, the extension of the Radisson Blu Royal hotel on the current hotel square limits too much the view of the protected synagogue building. The synagogue was completed in 1900 and is protected.

The building company also criticized the possible increase in escort traffic on Malminkatu. According to planning regulations, escort traffic should be concentrated on Runeberginkatu.

Station plan the change makes it possible to build a two-part extension in the yard completed in 1991.

The number of rooms in the hotel will increase from 262 to a total of 405 rooms.

The planned extension is partly 6- and partly 8-storey.

Recently, the Radisson Blu Royal has also accommodated distinguished guests. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stayed at the hotel at the beginning of June during his visit to Finland.