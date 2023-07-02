Sunday, July 2, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Construction | The Jewish congregation lost the legal battle – The hotel is allowed to expand in the heart of Helsinki

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 2, 2023
in World Europe
0
Construction | The Jewish congregation lost the legal battle – The hotel is allowed to expand in the heart of Helsinki

The new site plan makes it possible to increase the number of hotel rooms to over 400.

Helsinki The expansion project of the Radisson hotel in Kamppi can proceed. The Helsinki Administrative Court has overruled the appeals in which the Jewish congregation of Helsinki and the housing association located on Malminkatu criticized the new site plan.

According to the complainants, the extension of the Radisson Blu Royal hotel on the current hotel square limits too much the view of the protected synagogue building. The synagogue was completed in 1900 and is protected.

The building company also criticized the possible increase in escort traffic on Malminkatu. According to planning regulations, escort traffic should be concentrated on Runeberginkatu.

Station plan the change makes it possible to build a two-part extension in the yard completed in 1991.

The number of rooms in the hotel will increase from 262 to a total of 405 rooms.

The planned extension is partly 6- and partly 8-storey.

See also  Ukraine live ticker: Germany wants to buy Leopard 2 tanks from Switzerland | FAZ

Recently, the Radisson Blu Royal has also accommodated distinguished guests. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stayed at the hotel at the beginning of June during his visit to Finland.

In the expansion plans, they wanted to preserve the line of sight from Runeberginkatu to the hotel’s neighbor, i.e. the synagogue of the Jewish congregation of Helsinki. Picture: Arkval Taite Oy

#Construction #Jewish #congregation #lost #legal #battle #hotel #allowed #expand #heart #Helsinki

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Pogacar hoards bonus seconds at the Tour de France

Pogacar hoards bonus seconds at the Tour de France

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result