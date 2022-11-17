Construction | The house with rooms that were too low went through the city of Helsinki without a murmur

The Helsinki Building Authority approved the disputed low rooms. The residents are dissatisfied and

Fifty the apartment buyers complained to the construction company JM Suomi about the too low room height in a large apartment building in Helsinki.

However, the building control of the city of Helsinki gave the apartments an occupancy permit this week.

Apartment during the past months, the buyers had provided the building control with plenty of evidence of the rooms in the house being too low. However, the Building Control Authority did not really react to the documents it received.

It was enough for the building inspectorate to have the project’s chief designer confirm that the room height is in accordance with laws and regulations.

JM Suomen was the main designer in the project Tuukka Vuori From Playa Architects.

JM Suomi sold all Asunto Oy Helsinki Herttoniemi Läkkisepä apartments even before the building was completed.

His apartment those who have bought have had difficulty getting information about whether the building control approves the objects.

On November 16, the Building Control Authority prepared a situation overview of the site together with the communications department of the city of Helsinki’s urban environment.

Originally, the commissioning review was supposed to be on November 2. It was moved to Monday, November 14 of this week, because for two apartments, JM Suomi made reductions in the false ceilings that were still too big.

According to the situation review, “14. a site visit was held in November, from which a memorandum was drawn up. The issues to be clarified were identified, after which there would be prerequisites for the acceptance of the commissioning review. On November 15, the Building Control Authority approved the change permit during construction, on the basis of which the commissioning of the apartments can be done.”

“When the minutes of the partial final inspection have been drawn up, the residential apartments and common spaces of the building can be put into use on the same date,” the review says.

The situation review also dealt with room heights that were too low. However, it was essential for the building inspectorate that the designer assured that the object was in compliance with the law.

“Several lowered ceilings of residential apartments have been repaired at the site. Construction supervision starts from the fact that the designer and the site’s own supervision work in accordance with the granted permit and the law and regulations. The official supervision at the construction site is proportional and spot-checked.”

In practice the announcement means that the building control of the city of Helsinki grants the right of use to the apartments on the basis that the designer declares that the laws and regulations have been complied with.

The Building Control Authority does not monitor the matter on a practical level. It did not address the demands of the apartment buyers to address the ceiling heights.

According to several apartment buyers who contacted Rakennuslehti, the information provided to the building inspectorate clearly shows that the apartments do not meet the requirements of the regulation. The grievances were brought to the fore with numerous documents.

The residents have hired a lawyer to look after their interests.

Director of JM Finland’s profit unit Teppo Isokangas says that the finishing of the apartments went well.

“We understand that the topic has raised questions among customers. The changes agreed with the building control have been made and the inspection of the site has been held. As Oy Helsingin Herttoniemi Läkkisepä’s implementation is progressing according to plans, and the first key handover event will be held on Monday, November 21.”