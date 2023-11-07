Construction | The “haunted house” in the center of Helsinki came to life in all silence

The apartments are now scheduled to be completed at the end of next year. It is still uncertain whether they will be sold or rented.

Clatterchirping, diamond drilling and men in vests.

The long-vacant housing construction site in Helsinki’s Kampi has life again. And it looks like something might actually happen. Over the years, the house already turned into a “ghost house” when the unfinished construction site fell into disrepair in the center.

In front of the construction site, opposite the villas of Ruoholahti, a construction barrack assembled from containers has appeared. The signs have changed and say that the project has a new leader.

Now A-engineers are in charge of the building.

The goal is for the apartments to be completed at the end of next year, says the project manager Tuomas Alanne About A-engineers.

“This time, the work is to be completed. Now it seems that there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

Jobs are badly behind the original schedule. 75 apartments were to be completed in the former office building by the summer of 2023.

However, the construction work has been at a standstill at times and the workers have changed frequently.

None of the apartments have been sold yet, and now it is actually not even certain whether the apartments will be sold at all.

“We haven’t decided that yet. We are considering whether they will be rented or owned or both,” says the chairman of the board of the real estate company Lastenkodinkatu 5 Jari Laine.

According to Laine, the matter is to be decided at the beginning of the year at the latest.

Originally, the apartments were supposed to go on sale at a price of around 10,000 euros per square meter, but at some point the plan seems to have changed to a rental property.

Laine does not know the background in more detail, because she too has only been in her position since the summer. In any case, a hybrid target is now being born. In addition to the apartments, approximately six hundred square meters of office space will be added to the street level.

“The market situation has changed dramatically. When real estate investors have almost disappeared from the market, we have to think carefully about the purpose of use again.”

The construction site is located opposite the villas of Ruoholahti.

In January 2021, the same building.

Building has been dismantled almost completely inside the protective covers.

All that’s left are the load-bearing structures, Alanne says.

According to him, the demolition work had already mostly been done when A-engineers joined the project in September. There is still some finishing work to be done in the demolition work. The construction of apartments should be able to start as soon as possible.

Although the plans have changed along the way, the number of apartments has remained the same at 75. The sizes of the apartments vary from studios to three-bedrooms.

See also CDA wants motorists to get on their motorcycles in one go! The construction site was in such shabby condition a year and a half ago, in the spring of 2022.

Yet a year ago in the fall, the construction site was in such an untidy condition that Helsinki’s building control authorities had to intervene.

The protective plastics covering the building were torn in many places and fluttering in the wind. Garbage bags, beer cans and other garbage were lying around the construction site.

The owner of the property is behind the Polish company RPGZ X, to which the property was transferred from the Youth Foundation, which was mired in financial mess.

The building, completed for office use in 1966, was designed by an architect Ilmo Valjakka.