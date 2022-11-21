Construction | The facade of Meilahti Children’s Hospital is being repaired – Some of the tiles are weakly attached

The tiles on the facade of the new children’s hospital are coming off. Now their fastenings are being repaired.

New the defective fixings of the tiles on the facade of the children’s hospital will be repaired.

The inadequacy of the fixings became apparent at the beginning of October, when a ceramic facade tile fell from the facade of the hospital building onto the terrace.

Now the fastenings of the tiles are checked and, if necessary, repaired. The problems with fixing the tiles were resolved immediately after the fall.

As part of repair planning, all facades are inspected and the reasons that led to the tile falling are investigated in more detail. The repair work will be started when the plan is completed, estimated at the end of the year.

Unit manager Ossi Inkilä building from SRV says that the reason behind the fall is still so unclear that the method of repair has not been decided.

According to Inkilä, there was no danger to people from the slab falling.

“No one was in the area where the tile fell, and all places where people could be at risk have been closed immediately.”

According to Inkilä, there is no danger of more tiles falling off, as all risky tiles have been removed. He says that a few tiles have been removed.

The fallen tile was about 30 x 50 centimeters in size.