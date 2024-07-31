Construction | The facade of an apartment building collapsed in Helsinki

Construction|The plastering of the facade of an apartment building fell on the benches completely unexpectedly in Helsinki’s Kontula.

Helsinki A dangerous accident happened in Kontula on Tuesday morning, when the wall coverings fell off the facade of an apartment building completely unexpectedly.

The plastering and insulation of the end of the nine-storey precast concrete house located at Keinulaudantie 5 came off over four floors.

Dangerous the situation was made by the fact that the senior residents of the housing company used to sit on the benches directly below during the day.

“Fortunately, there were no personal injuries,” says the chairman of the housing company’s board Jasmin Juuti.

According to Juuti, the surface material in the house is three-layer plaster with additional insulation.

The pictures taken after the fall show how plastering or insulation material has been caught on some of the pins.

Underneath the fallen wall materials, stubby pins were revealed.

In the year The apartment building, which was completed in 1966, was recently renovated, where all water, sewer and electrical lines, ventilation, heating system, drainage and basement windows were renewed.

According to Juut, the facade renovation was not part of the line renovation, but the facades were already renewed in 2010.

Immediately after the accident, the rescue service came to the scene and closed off the area with tape.

Juuti does not specify who is currently conducting the investigation on the spot. The rescue service is no longer there.

The rescue service visited the site on Tuesday and cordoned off the area with tape.

The cause of the accident is not yet clear. Juuti does not take a position on whether the dripping of other facade elements is also a danger.

“The situation and the cause of the accident are currently being investigated. There is nothing more to say at this stage,” says Juuti.

To a housing association includes two nine-story buildings with a total of 171 owner-occupied apartments on seven floors. In addition, the building includes a commercial space.

The house was designed by an architect Lauri Silvennoinenwho has designed, among other things, Roihuvuori church and a large part of Pihlajamäki’s houses from the 1960s.

Kontulan Huolto Oy is responsible for hosting and maintenance of the housing association.

CEO of a maintenance company Jasi Kuokkanen told HS via e-mail that he would not comment on the matter.

