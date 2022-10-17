Construction | The expansion of the Kalasatama area of ​​Helsinki began

New construction has started in Kalasataman Nihdi and Verkkosaari.

Helsinki Kalasatama housing construction is now expanding to Nihti and the northern part of Verkkosaari.

A tramway from Kalasatama to Pasila and bridge connections related to the Kruunusillat project are currently being built in Nihti. In addition, the construction of two plots of land has also started in Nihdi.

The first housing project has also started in the northern part of Verkkosaari. In addition, the construction of dozens of housing projects will start next year in the northern part of Verkkosaari. In the next few years, Helsinki’s first floating apartments will also be coming to Verkkosaarenranta.

A residential area for approximately 3,600 residents will be built in the northern part of Verkkosaari. Apartments for about 3,000 residents are being built in Nihti.

The housing construction in the southern part of Verkkosaari has just been completed and the last apartment blocks are being built in the Sompasaari and Työpajanpiha areas.

The tramway from Kalasatama to Pasila will be commissioned in 2024, and from 2027, the area will be accessible via the Kruunusillat connection to the city center.

