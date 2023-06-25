Construction | The “end of the world” demolition houses in Mellunmäki are still standing, even though they promised otherwise in May

The atmosphere of the Pallaskenti demolition houses has previously been described to HS with the words “just like the end of the world”. According to the neighbor, the security measures have calmed down the situation a bit, but the demolition has not yet started.

Demolition houses Near the Mellunmäki metro station, they have had a hard time. Fires have been set in them, windows have been broken and the creativity of spray painters has blossomed.

At the beginning of May, CEO of Mellunpuisto development oy Markus Saari told For Helsingin Sanomat, that the demolition of the Pallaksentie quarter should start during May. The company was established for the construction project of houses to be built in place of demolished houses.

However, the end of June is looming, and there is no information about the demolition work on Pallaskentie.

Fences surround the demolished houses in Mellunmäki.

A lot of graffiti has been painted on demolished houses. According to Pertti Hietanen, who lives in the neighboring house, some are made by quite famous graffiti artists.

So who lives in the neighboring house waiting to be demolished Pertti Hietanen has been following the events of the block from the vantage point. He has moved into the house last October.

“Two days after it became clear that the houses were going to be demolished, they immediately started tearing down places and breaking down doors.”

According to Hietanen, for example, household appliances have been taken from houses, which earlier in the spring was thrown also from the windows. He says that when the residents left, they were allowed to leave all the things they didn’t want to take with them.

Pertti Hietanen says that the fate of his neighboring houses is sad.

“Then came the youth whose ulterior motive was to break everything,” says Hietanen.

Looking from behind the fences, there really aren’t many untouched spots in the houses. Hietanen thinks that this is the reason for the delay in dismantling.

“It becomes a terrible cost for the dismantler, when you can’t use the materials.”

He believes that the start of the demolition work will take until autumn.

A large part of the windows of the demolished houses have been broken.

The block of the seven houses to be demolished, four were emptied of their inhabitants at the beginning of the year. During this spring, vandalism in houses has repeatedly caused rescue missions for the authorities and headaches for Mellunpuisto development oy.

According to Managing Director Saare, security was increased during the spring. However, it is difficult to completely close houses from uninvited guests.

According to Hietanen, first guard rounds were started in the houses and then fences, but they were of little help.

“Then there were dog patrols, and that helped a little. But such fences don’t hold anyone back.”

Graffiti has been painted on demolished houses.

Houses passing by Eliška Kasprzyk says that he has never seen anyone there when passing by the houses. He lives about a kilometer away from the houses to be demolished.

There has been no “direct disturbance” to Hietanes from the movement in the demolished buildings.

“However, the hostess said that you don’t dare to walk through this in the dark. You never know what will come out of it.”

During the Midsummer weekend, the demolished houses seemed to be calm.

Eliška Kasprzyk has not been disturbed by the movement in the demolished buildings.

Hietanen the buildings have also become some kind of attraction.

This observation is supported by the one walking around the courtyard of the demolished houses Taro Endo, who has come to see and photograph the graffiti and destruction done to the houses. He doesn’t live in the area.

“I read online that this exists and came to see. Is this a bit dystopian. Not scary but unreal.”

Taro Endo came to Mellunmäki to see what the buildings waiting to be demolished and their graffiti look like.