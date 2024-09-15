Construction | The doctor of technology is amazed by the construction of sports facilities in the municipalities: “That’s when we do quite stupid and expensive things”

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Matti Harju criticizes the municipalities’ expensive sports venue projects. Harju says that municipalities carry out “senseless and expensive jobs” with state aid. According to Harju, public construction is twice as expensive as private construction. Harju considers state aid a trap.

Technical doctor Matti Harju is pleased to present the largest sports facility in Vihti, i.e. Etelä-Nummela’s ball hall. The half-heated 8,600-square-meter indoor hall stood up at a fast pace a few years ago.

It could have been the other way around. The cost estimate of the hall would have risen to 16.5 million euros if the municipality had built it. The project plan became huge in the hands of the consultants, and the municipality could not afford to implement it.

“We suggested that we can make a similar hall for 3.5 million. We got the municipality excited,” says Harju.

His core message is clear. Municipalities implement unnecessarily expensive sports venue projects because they receive state aid for it. According to Harju, public construction is more than twice as expensive in practice.

Harju served as the chairman of Vihdin Jäähalli oy from 1995 to 2023. This year, the company changed its name to Vihdin Urheiluhallit oy, which better describes its operations.

During Harju’s era, two ice rinks, an overpressure football hall, a martial arts hall and most recently a full-scale football and athletics hall were built in Nummela five years ago.

Ridge says that over the decades he has noticed how state aid acts as a catalyst for sports venue projects.

“That’s when we do quite stupid and expensive jobs,” he says.

Many projects will now remain unrealized if the Ministry of Finance’s proposal for a 10.5 million euro subsidy for the construction of sports facilities is implemented. 16 million euros will be lost in the cutter compared to this year.

On the other hand, the situation forces us to plan sports facilities more cost-effectively. Harju suggests that the consultants are told in advance how much the building can cost at most.

The cost structure of Etelä Nummela’s ball sports hall swelled, among other things, because veteran athletes said they wanted a fully heated hall.

“There are about a dozen of them here in Vihti, and the consultant designed a fully heated hall when someone wanted it,” Harju tells an example.

Matti Harju is happy about the good utilization rate of Etelä-Nummela’s ball sports hall. The municipality of Vihti has bought day shifts for school children from the hall. In the evenings, the hall is used by Nummelan Palloseura and Vihdin Viesti.

Hallia the track and field athletes who use it demanded a temperature of at least 13 degrees in order to dare to practice sprinting in the hall. So the hall was made semi-warm.

“When the hall was completed, even veteran athletes came there and have been completely satisfied, so it would have been completely unnecessary to make it a fully heated hall,” says Harju.

However, public construction or indoor temperature do not explain the huge difference in costs. What other differences can be found between the original project plan and the realized hall?

“The plan made by the municipality or the consultant would have included a concrete building, which is of course quite heavy and expensive in structure,” Harju replies.

“ “It didn’t have a normal gable roof, but it was shaped a little bit, so apparently there was that much architecture then. But it can’t cost that much now.”

The hall is built on clayey and soft ground, which would have required “extensive piling systems” for the foundations of a heavy building.

“We made a double tarpaulin hall with a steel frame, which is so light that it could be set up off the ground,” says Harju.

Groundwork came, according to him, to pay a fraction of what it would have cost to make a heavy building. The hall is normally insulated, but nevertheless has a very simple structure.

“That makes it very affordable to build and affordable to maintain. In addition, property tax is significantly lower in this type of hall than it would have been in a normal hall,” says Harju.

Harju, who spent his working career at Valio, among other things, in product development and held management positions in the company from 1995 to 2015, evaluated and pruned the factories’ investment projects while acting as production development director.

He came across the high cost of building public sports venues almost 30 years ago, when the artificial ice rink in Vihti, completed in 1995, was covered the following year. An ice rink with dressing rooms and cafeterias was born.

“An ice rink had been built in Lohja a couple of years before. At first, they used the changing rooms of the swimming hall next door. When the changing rooms were made for the ice rink, they cost more than our entire ice rink with changing rooms.”

“It was my first awakening,” says Harju.

Vihdin Urheiluhallit oy owns, among other things, the Etelä-Nummela ball sports hall. The company’s owners are around 600 individuals, companies and associations.

Matti Harju says that Vihdin Urheiluhallit oy does not distribute dividends. The company uses its profits for renovations and smaller investments. Its turnover is approximately 800,000 euros per year, of which the municipality’s share is 25 percent and the clubs’ 75 percent.

Thinking since then, the maintenance buildings of the sports fields have also given rise to the topic. One example can be found in the maintenance building at Johanneskenkätta in Helsinki the project plan from the cost estimate.

“There was a price of 10,000 euros per square meter for such a stable and a couple of dressing rooms. You can wonder where the hell that price came from,” says Harju.

“It didn’t have a normal gable roof, but it was shaped a little bit, so apparently there was that much architecture back then. But it can’t cost that much now.”

According to Harju, the social facilities of Etelä-Nummela’s ball sports hall cost around 1,500 euros per square meter.

“Now the municipality of Vihti is planning [Kirkonkylän tekojääradan] maintenance building, then it is 4,000 euros per square meter,” says Harju.