Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Construction | The demolition of an old commercial building begins in the heart of Helsinki

November 14, 2023
Construction | The demolition of an old commercial building begins in the heart of Helsinki

A commercial building from the 1960s will be demolished at the corner of Mannerheimintie and Kalevankatu. A new one will be built in its place.

Helsinki On Monday, another large-scale construction project with an impact on movement started in the core.

The old Sponda office building will be demolished and a new commercial building will be built in its place. The works will close one lane on Mannerheimintie for three years.

The construction site is at the intersection of Mannerheimintie and Kalevankatu, where there is an empty office building from the 1960s. Construction work will continue until the fall of 2026.

Construction work At the moment, only the left lane is used by motor vehicles in the section between Mannerheimintie 14–18 when driving from north to south.

The parking spaces between Mannerheimintie 14–20 will be removed from use. Similarly, Suojatie closes at Kolmen seppa aukio and Mannerheimintie.

A path will be built under the canopy for pedestrians and cyclists.

The exception arrangements start on Mannerheimintie right after the shopping center Forum. On Tuesday, the construction site was already fenced off and granite slabs had been removed from the facade of the building.

Traffic controllers indicated with arrows which lane motorists should use.

The granite facade of the commercial building has already been demolished. Picture: Sami Takala / HS

A covered walkway for pedestrians and cyclists will be built in front of the construction site. Picture: Sami Takala / HS

Helsinki The house built by Säästöbanki, or the current Aktia, is currently owned by the real estate investment company Sponda.

The demolition of the building and its environmental effects have attracted a lot of criticism in the public. For example, some architects have opposed demolition.

Sponda has justified the demolition of the old building by saying that the new building will improve the property’s energy efficiency.

According to Sponda, it is also difficult to change the old building to meet the requirements of office users.

The demolished Aktia house designed by Kurt Simberg is on the corner of Mannerheimintie and Kalevankatu. Picture: Sami Takala / HS

The commercial building was completed in the 1960s. Picture: Sami Takala / HS

Observation picture of the new office building, which will replace the demolished building. Picture: Sponda

From the old one the parts to be dismantled from the building, such as the natural stone tiles on the facade, are to be used in the new building.

High-quality materials have been used in the demountable house. The facade features, among other things, polished granite, oak and bronze.

The so-called Aktia house was designed by an architect Kurt Simberg. The main designer of the new building is Sarlotta Narjus.

in Helsinki there are several entryways running at the same time street work.

About half a kilometer away, the renovation of Mannerheimintie is underway, which congest traffic even more.

The renovation of Mannerheimintie will continue until the end of 2025. It has also increased traffic accidents quantity.

