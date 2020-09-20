Construction The coronavirus hit the hotel business: Construction of Finland’s largest hotel did not begin

The goal is for the hotel to be completed by the end of 2023, says Tommi Vaisalo, CEO of LAK Real Estate.

Helsinki-Vantaa the airport hotel project has been postponed. Construction of the hotel was due to begin this summer, but the CEO of LAK Real Estate Tommi Vaisalo says the decision to start the project was postponed because air traffic was almost completely overwhelmed by the coronavirus and hotels fell silent.

LAK Real Estate oy is a real estate development company in the airport area.

“We are now closely monitoring the situation and making decisions to advance the project in line with the development of the corona, hopefully as early as this year,” says Vaisalo.

At the airport In front of the terminal is a hotel complex with more than 700 rooms and meeting and conference facilities. Nordic Choice Hotels is responsible for hotel operations. This would be the largest hotel complex in Finland.

Air traffic is expected to return to 2019 levels in about four years. According to Vaisalo, the goal is for the hotel to be completed by the end of 2023. That would be almost a year later than originally planned.

The hotel complex is about 38,000 gross square meters in size. At least so far, according to Vaisalo, there have been no plans to reduce the plans for the 13-storey hotel.

“The location is great for reaching tourists, and air travel is likely to return to a growth trajectory after a period of recovery. However, the hotel has been there for decades. ”

Corona has shaken tourism and thus also the hotel business. Some of the hotel projects that are still in the very early stages may not be implemented if the situation is prolonged, says KTI Kiinteistötieto oy’s CEO Hanna Kaleva.

“Hotels have been at the forefront in many ways. The situation is difficult and serious even from the owners’ point of view, ”he says.

Recently, there have been a large number of hotel projects in Finland at various stages. Kaleva does not believe that the coronavirus epidemic will stop any projects already underway. They will be taken forward. Starting new ones is a different matter.

“Before the corona, there was demand and need for hotels. Occupancy rates were, for example, reasonably high in the Helsinki metropolitan area. ”

He points out that in the hotel business, the goal is always years away. Typically, hotel leases also run for about ten years.

Some at least individual hotel projects have already been postponed.

Regional Director for Southern Finland Timo Heikkilä says that Kesko has taken overtime from its Porvoo K-block project and is not yet applying for a building permit. In addition to K-Citymarket and the apartments, the permit also requires the construction of a hotel included in the plan.

“We can’t build an empty hotel. We need to find ways to move forward, ”says Heikkilä.

The postponement of the project was announced in early September Östnyland magazine.

Helsinki Ylva, who is responsible for the real estate and financial investment activities of the university student union, is building two hotels in Helsinki. One will come to the Seurahuone building and the New Student House in the city center, the other to the new building in Kallio.

Real Estate Director Ville Vaaralan according to both projects are progressing, and Ylva is committed to them.

“Because of the corona, there may be some slight delay, but they are not relevant to the projects.”