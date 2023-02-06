Construction | The construction site of the Laakso hospital area will be blasted this week

The blasting at the excavation site in Helsinki’s Laakso hospital area, which will begin on Wednesday, will be concentrated at certain times on weekdays.

of the valley In the hospital area, blasting will begin on February 8, when a hole will be made in the rock. The rock is blasted on weekdays at 9:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., not at other times. However, explosions are not always carried out at those times, the city of Helsinki says in its press release.

Explosions are warned by playing an intermittent warning tone.

There is, of course, other noise on the construction site. Drilling creates sound when holes are drilled into the rock for explosives. There is also a clatter from the loading of quarried stone onto the truck bed.

When the pit to be mined gets deeper, its walls form a noise barrier, and the noise nuisance to the environment is reduced. In order to mitigate the noise nuisance, sound-absorbing carpets are installed over the blasting points.

Noisy work is done between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays, but work is done at other times as well, and there is always some noise.

To the area a construction road will also be made. The construction work, which starts in February, will last two months. The road streamlines traffic in Töölö, as construction trucks do not have to drive through narrow residential streets.

After the construction work is completed, the construction road will be demolished and the riding field will return to Laaksonkenta. The construction work will be completed in 2030.

The ongoing works in the area involve the City of Helsinki and the Hus Group renovating the hospital area. The building project has been named the Laakso Joint Hospital.

The hospital will have facilities for Husi’s and the city of Helsinki’s psychiatric hospitalization, Husi’s demanding neurological rehabilitation and half of the Helsinki hospital’s wards.

New hospital buildings are being built in the area, but existing ones are also being renovated. Parking spaces for 550 cars and maintenance facilities will be dug underground.

