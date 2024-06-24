Monday, June 24, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Construction | The construction project in Espoo’s Kivenlahti is stuck in a stalemate, a situation that has lasted for years

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 24, 2024
in World Europe
0
Construction | The construction project in Espoo’s Kivenlahti is stuck in a stalemate, a situation that has lasted for years
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The residents of Kivenlahti are waiting for the new metro center, which had to be completed even before the metro.

Unfinished the construction site slumbers as if forgotten at the foot of the tower blocks in Espoo’s seaside residential area in Kivenlahti.

When you emerge from the last underground station of the Western Metro into the daylight, you are greeted by gravel fields, barriers piled up from tires and sun-dried grass.

#Construction #construction #project #Espoos #Kivenlahti #stuck #stalemate #situation #lasted #years

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]