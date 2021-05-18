Construction The construction of the Crown Bridges tram depot got stuck in the administrative court

The Laajasalo-Degerö Society, the Laajasalo Small Property Association and nine private individuals have called for an amendment to the City Council’s decision.

Helsinki The Kruunusillat tramway depot planned for Laajasalo and the apartments to be built in connection with it cannot be built, as several appeals have been made to the Helsinki Administrative Court about the project called the hybrid depot.

In November, the Helsinki City Council approved a change in the town plan, which offered the opportunity to build Finland’s first hybrid building combining a tram depot and housing in Yliskylä.

A giant hybrid depot is planned to be built along the reposalments, connecting 25 tram depots, apartments and retail space. The depot plan is related to the Crown Bridges project and the resulting tram connection from the center to Yliskylä.

Read more: Helsinki City Council approves the construction of the Laajasalo hybrid depot related to the Crown Bridges by a crushing majority

The depot was scheduled for completion in 2026.

On administrative law it is reported that the Laajasalo-Degerö Society, the Laajasalo Small Real Estate Association and nine private individuals have appealed against the City Council’s decision.

Administrative Court Spokesman Pirkko Väänänen according to the current estimate is that a decision on the matter will be made at the end of this year or early next year.

Some of the people of Lahti have opposed the entry of the depot and apartments into the area, as construction is taking a piece of the Laajasalo sports park and the forest area belonging to it.

Crown Bridges Tramway is planned to be implemented in two phases. First a tramway will be built from Hakaniemi to Laajasalo and then a section from Hakaniemi to the city center.

Currently, the plan is to build a terminus on the light rail line first on Laajasalontie. The place is at the Laajasalo shopping center.

According to the new plan, the orbital section of Yliskylä will not be built at all, but the city is to decide on it separately later.

To Helsinki four new or refurbished tram depots are currently being planned to replace the existing Töölö and Vallila depots. The new depots would be located in Yliskylä, Ruskeasuo and Roihupello.

In addition, the Koskela depot will be renovated.