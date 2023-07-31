Construction | The construction of new apartments collapsed in Helsinki

The construction of new apartments collapsed. What are the consequences of the situation for Espoo, Helsinki and Vantaa?

The new ones housing construction collapsed in the Helsinki region. This can be seen especially in the construction of apartment buildings in Vantaa, but also in Espoo and Helsinki.

There has been a drop in apartment building starts in Espoo, Helsinki and Vantaa since at least November, although there is a monthly variation in the figures provided by the cities to HS.

The background is the strong rise in interest rates and the cost of living, but also the increased supply of apartments. There are empty apartments in more and more completed new developments, because the sale of new apartments has slowed down.

When apartments don’t sell, they shouldn’t be built either.

Phenomenon is known throughout the country. Construction industry RT estimated in its March economic reviewthat in all of Finland, all housing starts will shrink by almost a third this year.

The graphic below shows the starts of apartment buildings in Espoo, Helsinki and Vantaa. Housing production in the Helsinki region is strongly focused on apartment buildings, which is why this story mainly examines the construction of apartment buildings.

The graphics do not include small houses or terraced houses.

Particularly low readings are in Vantaa. Between January and March, the number of housing starts in apartment buildings fell to zero. The situation improved slightly in late spring, when new apartment building projects were launched in April and May.

Vantaa real estate development manager Tomi Henriksson

Property development manager in Vantaa Tomi Henriksson the view of the situation is clear.

“Very quiet – in all constructions.”

What kind of the consequences of the collapse of starts for Vantaa?

The consequences will come to the city with a delay, Henriksson thinks. They will be visible years from now, in 2024 and 2025 at the earliest.

Then there will probably be significantly fewer apartment buildings built in Vantaa, if the starting numbers remain as low at the end of the year as at the beginning of the year. Typically, it takes a year and a half from the start of housing construction until the apartments are completed.

“In the longer term, it means that we won’t finish construction projects on time,” Henriksson describes.

In Vantaa’s new construction, there would be a demand for “sensible family apartments”, as Vantaa has mainly focused on building smaller apartments, such as studios.

“It is clear that there will be a shortage of apartments if they are not built,” Henriksson reflects on the long-term consequences.

Housing construction however, has not completely stopped in Vantaa. Some of the new sites started earlier are still under construction.

This year, an almost normal number of apartments will be completed, Henriksson estimates. In the spring, a total of 1,318 apartment buildings were completed.

Therefore, Henriksson does not consider the recent development of the number of starts to be worrying. At least not from the city’s point of view, because Vantaa sales inventory of new apartments has swelled, which indicates an oversupply of apartments.

The number of housing starts in apartment buildings in Vantaa fell to zero between January and March. The picture shows apartment buildings in Kivistö in Vantaa in July 2021.

Instead of the housing shortage, Henriksson is worried about construction companies and their future.

According to Henriksson’s forecast, if no new apartment building starts are made and construction stops for a long time, they would force the construction companies to take measures, such as layoffs.

In the worst case, they would file for bankruptcy.

“If this goes on for a couple of years – then there will already be much bigger problems. I’m not worried about the perspective of a few months.”

in Espoo Housing starts fell between last November and May to less than half of what they were a year ago.

In the period 1.11.–31.5. the construction of a total of 1,193 apartments was started, of which 925 were apartment buildings and 268 were small apartment buildings. A year ago, the total number for the corresponding period was close to three thousand.

Especially in Espoo small house production has been lively, even though the amount of apartment building production has been highlighted in the public debate. Last year, a record 1,022 small-house apartments were completed in Espoo.

Branch manager of Espoo’s urban environment Olli Isotalo confirms that the number of projects has clearly decreased during the beginning of the year. The order backlog includes apartment building projects for which building permits have been granted, but which were deliberately not promoted during the summer.

“If advance marketing does not go well, the projects will not be promoted. It is understandable that the house is not built for nothing.”

Olli Isotalo, branch director of Espoo’s urban environment

Big house emphasizes that in housing construction, the basic mood is more important than the monthly economic situation. He doesn’t seem concerned about recent trends in start numbers.

“For us, a more even pace is more pleasant. Hugely fast, large-scale construction is not good for the city. Strong growth quite often means large investments in, for example, services for new residential areas.”

in Espoo population growth has been steady, and according to Isotalo, momentary population fluctuations have not made a big difference to this. That’s why he doesn’t think that housing construction would have stopped for very long with the current number of moves.

“This can be a place of clarity for a moment,” Isotalo describes.

According to Isotalo’s forecast, the recent situation will lead to a new rise at some point, when demand increases. He estimates that at some point people will again have a pent-up need to purchase a new apartment.

Helsinki there is a slight fluctuation in housing production starts. The number of apartments varies from month to month: March was the peak month with 617 apartment buildings, while in December the number was less than a hundred.

During the beginning of the year from January 1 to May 31, 2023, there has been little decrease when compared to the corresponding period a year ago. A total of 2,025 apartments were started in housing production at the beginning of the year, while a year ago the number was 2,294.

The sharp drop in housing starts has dragged construction into a recession. Building control manager in Helsinki Leena Jaskanen says that Helsinki estimated that construction would stop completely at the beginning of the year.

“Construction has slowed down, but not completely stopped. Housing construction has influenced a lot of other construction that the city still has. For example, in the form of renovation and other construction.”

Helsinki building control manager Leena Jaskanen

in Helsinki new residential areas have been built in tiuha. The city’s goal is to build 8,000 ready-made apartments this year, despite the decline in housing construction.

Regarding the number of startups, the peak year in Helsinki was 2019. The current number of startups is only half of what it was then, explains Jaskanen. If the decline continues even after several years, this would have consequences for the city.

The attractiveness of Helsinki in particular could suffer, describes Jaskanen. When people can’t get housing close to their daily routes, such as close to their workplace, they don’t move to the city.

As ANOTHER threat image is that the development of the regions would be interrupted. When the construction of apartment buildings is not started according to plans, new and developing residential areas may be left badly unfinished.

Recently, a lot of new apartments have been completed in Helsinki, and their inventory for sale has grown. Jaskanen believes that warehouses would help in the first instance, if it seems that not enough apartments will be completed due to the low starting numbers.

Prognosis is that there will be fewer new apartments in the capital region’s housing market in the following years, because due to the decline in starts, they will no longer be built at the same pace as now.

Although the starting pace has remained slow since the beginning of the year in the Helsinki region, the pace may still change during the rest of the year. Housing starts are affected, for example, by the development of the stock situation of unsold, ready-made apartments.

The construction industry RT has estimated that the pace of start-ups will remain subdued in 2024 as well, but a small increase is possibly in store.