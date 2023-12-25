Construction | The construction of Kamppi's new giant health center will start in January

The health and wellness center is expected to be completed at the end of 2027.

New the construction of the health and wellness center in Helsinki's Kamppi will start at the beginning of January. The building is scheduled to be completed at the end of 2027.

Once completed, the giant health center can be reached directly from the Kamppi metro station. The old ticket hall of the metro station will be demolished to make way for the new building.

The health and wellness center will have eight above-ground and two underground floors, as well as business premises.

Earthworks and quarrying, i.e. drilling and blasting rock, cause strong noise, vibration and dust. The noisiest works will probably last until next fall.

At the same time, the city is improving the adjacent street area and square.

The construction works will also bring changes to movement in the area. For example, car and bike traffic on Runeberginkatu is directed to go around via Malminkatu.