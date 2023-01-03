Construction | The construction of Jorvi Hospital’s new bed ward building begins

Jorvi’s new hospital building is the second largest construction project in Husi’s history. The inpatient building is scheduled to be completed in 2026.

Espoo The construction of Jorvi Hospital’s new bed department building will begin, says Hus-Kiinteistöt oy in its press release published on Monday. The building is scheduled to be commissioned in 2026.

The price estimate of the construction project is 259 million euros, and it is the second largest construction project in the history of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus), after the Bridge Hospital completed last summer in Meilahti, Helsinki.

The building will house Jorvi Hospital’s new main lobby, adult and children’s wards, children’s outpatient clinic, maternity ward, imaging facilities and facilities supporting hospital operations. Bed wards are mainly made into single patient rooms.

The total area of ​​the building is approximately 50,000 gross square meters. It will have five floors and a basement.

HS told in October, that the price estimate for renewing Jorvi’s bed wards rose from 232 million to 259 million. The price of Husi’s new hospital projects rose by tens of millions, because inflation has increased the costs of construction projects.

