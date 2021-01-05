Construction The Construction Association demands mandatory corona tests for foreign workers – “Voluntary quarantine means nothing in our industry”

Construction the Construction Union, which represents workers, is calling for tougher measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus on construction sites.

According to the association, risks are posed especially by foreign employees who, when they arrive in Finland, do not want or are unable to remain in voluntary quarantine, which the authorities currently recommend. The building association proposes mandatory corona tests at the border as a solution.

Currently, people arriving in Finland from countries subject to travel restrictions are advised to remain in voluntary quarantine. Almost all countries in the world are currently subject to travel restrictions. According to the authorities’ recommendation, the quarantine period should be 10 days, but according to the construction industry’s own guidelines, the quarantine period should be 14 days.

However, the building association believes that the recommendations are not enough to ensure the safety of construction sites. President of the Union Matti Harjuniemi says that the accommodation conditions for foreign workers are often such that quarantine remains apparent. Contacts are difficult to avoid when several people live in the same apartment.

“The accommodation is poor and cramped. Very rarely does a person have their own room, let alone their own washing facilities, ”says Harjuniemi.

“Voluntary quarantine means absolutely nothing in our industry when you can’t do telecommuting.”

Builders Association called for more effective measures to prevent viral infections at construction sites over the past year. Last summer, the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) also pushed for more effective action by industry players after clusters of infection were detected at several construction sites.

Harjuniemi estimates that there are more coronavirus infections on construction sites than usual. There are no comprehensive statistics on the infection situation in Harjuniemi, but he bases his assessment on the messages received from the site officials’ site visits, which are made thousands of times a year.

“The key feeling is that when tests have been done among construction workers, there have been more positive results than among the general population.”

Employers Managing Director of the representative Construction Industry (RT) Aleksi Randell says companies in the industry have done a lot to ensure occupational safety in the midst of a pandemic. As a result, no major delays have been seen on construction sites.

“There have been infections, but the industry has followed guidelines and established practices to work safely.”

However, Randell acknowledges that there are risks associated with temporary accommodation.

“Some of the foreign workforce does not live permanently in Finland, but lives in shared accommodation. It is clear that the risk of exposure there is higher. ”

Randell does not outright knock out the idea of ​​mandatory corona tests upon arrival in the country.

“But it needs to be assessed whether labor mobility poses a real risk. For example, the disease situation in the Baltics is not worse than in Finland. It has not been shown that the coronavirus in Finland would spread precisely because of foreign labor, ”he says.

In the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, about a third of the construction workforce comes from abroad, especially from the Baltics.

“It is good to point out that foreign employees, who are in a wide variety of positions, cannot be replaced by Finnish employees. There are so many of them, ”Randell says.